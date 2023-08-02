Put This Poster Car In Your Garage-This Vector Prototype Is Selling At Broad Arrow Auctions' Monterey Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Monterey Jet Center Auction 2023 Showcases the Legendary 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype: A Supercar's Resurgence.

Car enthusiasts and collectors from around the world are eagerly awaiting the Monterey Jet Center Auction 2023, where the spotlight will shine on a rare gem of automotive history—the 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype. Estimated to fetch between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000, this iconic vehicle carries a remarkable legacy that spans decades.

Originally revealed at the prestigious Geneva Motor Show in 1992 and 1993, the Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype is regarded as the penultimate model from America's first Supercar manufacturer. The car was the brainchild of the visionary automotive designer, Gerald "Jerry" Wiegert, who founded Vector Motors Corporation in the late 1970s. Known for pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, Wiegert's dream was to create a car that would not only defy conventional performance standards but also stand as an art form in its own right.

What sets the 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype apart from its peers is its unique history. For decades, it was retained by Vector's founder himself, Jerry Wiegert, who cherished this masterpiece until 2019 when it finally found its way into the hands of passionate collectors.

Throughout its journey, the Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype has never been presented at any international concours, making its appearance at the Monterey Jet Center Auction 2023 even more special. This presents an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to witness this automotive marvel up close and personal.

Adding to its allure, the Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype has undergone extensive restoration work amounting to nearly $300,000 between 2019 and 2021. This meticulous restoration ensures that the car is not just a relic of the past but a fully functional and pristine machine ready to hit the road once again.

Story continues

According to automotive experts, the 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype is a perfect entrant to prestigious events and gatherings, such as Concours d'Elegance, where its breathtaking design and groundbreaking engineering could garner admiration and accolades from car aficionados worldwide.

As the auction date draws near, anticipation continues to mount among car enthusiasts and collectors, with many recognizing the Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype's significance as a symbol of automotive innovation and American engineering prowess. With its storied past and extensive restoration, this masterpiece is poised to find a new home with an owner who appreciates its historical importance and values its artistic and technological ingenuity.

The Monterey Jet Center Auction 2023, scheduled for August 12th, 2023, promises to be an unforgettable event that could mark a new chapter in the life of the 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype—a chapter that is waiting to be written by an enthusiastic collector ready to embrace a piece of automotive history and craftsmanship that has stood the test of time.

Broad Arrow Group, Inc. (“Broad Arrow Group”) and its subsidiaries, Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital and Collectors Garage represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company founded to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com







Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.