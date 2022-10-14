Put Together a Cheap Last-Minute Halloween Costume with 6 Dollar Store Buys

SolStock / Getty Images

Halloween is just around the corner! Those without costumes may be scrambling to find their perfect last-minute costume -- ideally, purchases for an ensemble which do not cost too much money.

Swing by your nearest dollar store for these essential last-minute costume buys. These items will help you create clever costumes without the store-bought price tag.

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Dogwalker

This is a super easy Halloween costume to put together if you have a pet pooch. Dress as you normally would and put your pup on a Greenbrier Kennel Club Extra-Large Dog Leash ($1.25 each at Dollar Tree). Just don't let the rest of the neighborhood rope you into walking their dogs on Halloween night!

Maridav / Shutterstock.com

Mummy

Grab several Strong and Soft 2-ply Bathroom Tissue, 4-Roll Packs ($1.25 each at Dollar Tree) and start rolling yourself, or the kids, up for a mummified look.

Keep the costume from unraveling with Careus Athletic Tape, 8-yd. Rolls ($1.25 at Dollar Tree). Get the bandages in white so it matches your mummy ensemble.

aquaArts studio / Getty Images

Black Cat

Dollar Tree sells Halloween Headbands & Costume Accessory Kits in 3-pc sets. These include devils, bunnies, leopards and cats each priced at $1.25.

The cat set includes a cat ear headband, bow and tail. Turn into a black cat easily by wearing a black dress, black tights and black shoes. Use black eyeliner to draw on whiskers and pink lipstick to paint your nose.

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

UPS Delivery Employee

Pick up one of the Kraft Corrugated Shipping Boxes for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree and make sure you're fully clad in an entirely brown ensemble. This includes a brown shirt, brown pants and a brown baseball cap. You can print off the UPS logo and tape it to the hat and shirt.

No jokes? No problem. Just let kids ring the doorbells and ask for signatures. Residents are sure to be delighted at the sight of these faux delivery employees.

vientocuatroestudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Artist

Adults and kids get to have a lot of fun dressing up as an artist! Grab a Crafter's Square Plastic Paint Palette with Jot 6-Color Paint Palettes for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree.

Give kids, and adults, a paint-splattered smock or apron to wear, paired with a long-sleeved striped shirt and dark pants or jeans. An old paintbrush can be paired with the palette or picked up with the Crafter's Square Delicate Paint Brush Sets at Dollar Tree. Smudge some paint on their hands or faces for a true glimpse at their artistic genius.

Sergeeva / Getty Images

Ghost

Rummage through old sheets kept in your closet or in places like the attic or basement. Find a clean white sheet, cut out a hole your child's head can comfortably fit through and draw eyes and a smile with a big black marker.

Out of markers? Pick up a Sharpie at Dollar Tree for $1.25 to complete your spooky ghost.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Put Together a Cheap Last-Minute Halloween Costume with 6 Dollar Store Buys