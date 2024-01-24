Puterbaugh Foundation makes $600,000 donation for library renovation

Jan. 24—Members of the Puterbaugh Foundation have presented a $600,000 check for the McAlester Public Library renovations, upgrades and expansion.

It represents the first check of the total $1.5 million the Puterbaugh Foundation has pledged for the library project.

"It's the heart and soul of this project," said Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull.

"It would not have happened if they had not have made this pledge and challenge," Hull said of the planned library renovation and expansion. "It's the seed of this project."

He's hopeful that the Puterbaugh Foundation donation will continue to inspire others to give.

"I'm hoping others will see this first contribution and see it's real; it's going to happen," Hull said of the library project. "The Puterbaugh Foundation does not invest in things that do not come to fruition."

Hull said Tuesday approximately $8.6 million has now been pledged or donated toward the project, with more monetary donations still needed.

"The most recent construction estimate is from $10 million to $10.5 million for architectural costs, construction management and actual construction costs," Hull said.

Groundbreaking for the expansion and renovation project is tentatively set for August, 2024.

"We could be breaking ground that soon," Hull said.

The current campaign to renovate and update the McAlester Public Library began after the Puterbaugh Foundation made an initial pledge and challenge in 2021, pledging a $1.5 million donation toward the project if the Southeast Oklahoma Library System would do the same.

Chief Justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court (Retired) Steven Taylor said the Puterbaugh Foundation was glad to get the library project started.

"The Puterbaugh Foundation was very pleased and proud to be the lead donor on this," Taylor said.

"Now they're at $8.6 million," he noted.

"We're very proud of that and it it's a part of Mr. Puterbaugh's legacy," Taylor said, referring to J.G. Puterbaugh, who started the foundation.

Soon after the Puterbaugh Foundation's initial $1.5 million pledge, Southeast Oklahoma Library System members voted to match it with another pledge of $1.5 million.

McAlester city councilors also pledged $1.5 million for the library project, followed by another $1.5 million pledge from the Fugitt Foundation.

Plans were for each of the $1.5 million donations to be made over a five-year period.

Other sizable donations have followed, including separate donations totaling $375,000 from the Clark and Wanda Bass Foundation and the First National Bank of McAlester.

More donations from individuals, organizations and groups have added to the total for the MPL renovation and expansion project.