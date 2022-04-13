Will Putin Abandon His Jailed Bestie in Ukraine?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Davis
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Viktor Medvedchuk
    Ukrainian politician, lawyer and businessman
  • Politician
    Person involved in politics; person who holds or seeks positions in government
Ukraine Security Service / Getty
Ukraine Security Service / Getty

News that Ukraine captured Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine, the oligarch and opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, drew furious condemnation from Kremlin officials and made waves on state media.

Medvedchuk, one of Ukraine’s richest men, escaped house arrest on treason charges days after the Russian invasion. His eventual capture was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

“I propose for the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and girls who are now in Russian captivity,” Zelensky said in a video address posted on Telegram. Medvedchuk was handcuffed and disheveled, dressed in army fatigues with a Ukrainian flag patch—a disguise worn to flee from the country, according to Ukrainian officials.

Medvedchuk boasts close ties to Putin and was seen in Ukraine as a means of communication with the Kremlin, while also playing an intermediary in POW exchanges between Ukraine and Russian-backed militants in eastern Ukraine. Medvedchuk has been regularly photographed alongside Putin, who is reportedly his daughter’s godfather.

Despite their close ties, it appears that the Kremlin is making no commitment to a prisoner swap to help get Putin’s close pal out of jail.

The reason? Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen: “In regard to the exchange, which various individuals in Kyiv are talking about with such passion and glee, Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia and has nothing to do with the special military operation. He is a foreign politician.” He added that Moscow has “no idea” whether Medvedchuk himself would want such an exchange.

Since no one can predict what Putin might like to do with respect to his ally, state TV pundits turned to their usual tactics: portraying the captured fugitive as someone who was unjustly detained and is being brutally tortured in Ukraine.

“You can tell that Medvedchuk was bathed and photographed in a rush,” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, claimed on Wednesday. The photos clearly show that the man was tortured... This torture apparently lasted for approximately one month.”

Putin’s Puppets Go Ballistic Over Fake Russian Slashing Video

“These are ISIS methods,” her co-host Evgeny Popov added. He raged about Zelensky’s offer to exchange Putin’s ally for the captured Ukrainian soldiers: “For decades, all of the Ukrainian politics, all of the Ukrainian economy has been based on cronyism.” The remark only brought to the forefront the irony of such a statement, due to the outsized influence of Putin’s circle of oligarch cronies on Russia’s economy and politics.

In a statement about Medvedchuk’s arrest, Ukraine’s security service, SBU, said: “You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years... You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage. But will it help you escape punishment? Not at all! Shackles are waiting for you and the same goes for traitors to Ukraine like you.”

Medvedchuk was closely linked to Ukraine’s TV channels 112 Ukraine, Zika, and Newsone, which were shut down last year amid allegations that they broadcast Russian disinformation. He reportedly made millions from buying a stake in a Russian oil refinery in the mining city of Novoshakhtinsk for an artificially low price. Medvedchuk bought a majority stake in the refinery under the name of his wife, TV star Oksana Marchenko, in an apparent attempt to avoid U.S. sanctions.

On Wednesday, Marchenko posted a video appeal to President Zelensky, demanding her husband’s immediate release. She claimed that her husband didn’t violate any laws and didn’t leave Ukraine, accusing authorities of holding him for political motives. Donning a headscarf, Marchenko also made an appeal to the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was broadcast on Russian state TV.

In a Telegram post, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former Russian president, weighed in on the capture.

“These freaks who call themselves the Ukrainian authorities say that they want to beat a testimony out of Viktor Medvedchuk, ‘quickly and fairly’, convict him, and then exchange him for prisoners,” he said. Medvedev doubled down on his statement with an overt threat: “These people should watch out and lock the doors well at night to make sure they do not become the people who are going to be exchanged themselves.”

Looking up at Medvedchuk’s picture on the jumbotron during the broadcast of 60 Minutes, Viktor Baranets, a former military spokesman who’s now a columnist with the daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, complained about his disheveled appearance: “He’s being held in captivity for no reason whatsoever, but to torment a person this way, to drive him to such a state, and to publicly talk about it, shows that the Ukrainian president’s morality is rotten.”

Dmitry Egorchenkov, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, claimed that the entire capture was “artificially staged” and the capture happened long ago: “He was gone for 48 days, now they dragged him out, claiming they just caught him.” Trying to ratchet up the drama, Egorchenkov threw out a startling comparison: “When I see the staged pictures with Medvedchuk, the first thing that comes to my mind is Saddam Hussein.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin spokesman: Biden ‘genocide’ comment a ‘distortion of the situation’

    Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that President’s Biden’s comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin committing a “genocide” in Ukraine were “unacceptable,” according to multiple news outlets. The Washington Post and The Financial Times reported Peskov’s comments from a press briefing where he also said that Russian officials “categorically disagree” with the characterization by Biden.…

  • Putin's top ally in Ukraine arrested, say authorities

    Ukraine on Tuesday said it arrested the Kremlin's most prominent ally in the country as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his strongest signal yet the war will grind on, warning peace talks were at a dead end. In February, Ukraine said Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, escaped from house arrest after the authorities opened a treason case against him. The pro-Russian figure, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter, has denied wrongdoing.

  • Ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows removed from North Carolina voter roll amid probe

    Mark Meadows, who served as former Republican President Donald Trump's chief of staff and echoed his false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, has been removed from the voter roll in North Carolina as the state investigates possible irregularities in his registration. "The Macon County Board of Elections administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows ... on April 11, after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there," North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

  • Take a moment to remember when Gilbert Gottfried voiced a newly laid off Clippy

    Gilbert Gottfried, the recently deceased comedian, actor, and owner of the world’s most soothing voice, is best known for roles like Aladdin’s Iago (but not that one) and for being the best guest at every live show he appeared on. But, Gottfried was also a working comedian who, having cornered the market on talking in a really grating way, took on less memorable work, too.

  • Pakistan's Sharif takes oath as prime minister

    STORY: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as prime minister on MondayAnd he told lawmakers he's ready to get down to business.SHARIF: "If we are to save the sinking boat, what we all need is hard work, and unity, unity and unity.” But it may take more than ‘hard work’ for Sharif to steer clear of choppy political waters. He took office after Imran Khan lost a no confidence vote, which sparked protests on the streets.... and in Parliament. More than 100 Khan loyalists walked off the job on Monday... including the former foreign minister. Sharif is now leader of a country with an unenviable record for political instability: no prime minister has completed their full term since independence from Britain in 1947.He's the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been convicted of corruption charges.Analysts say the younger Sharif has amicable ties with the powerful military.He's also said he wants better relations with the U.S. and rival India... while promising to focus his attention on the economy.SHARIF: "We are beginning a new era of development today." Still... if the lawmakers’ resignations go through... Sharif and his coalition partners may also need to keep an eye on dozens of distracting by-elections in the coming months.

  • Women raped in Ukraine war ‘will not have to wait decades for justice’, says Lord Ahmad

    Russian forces have reportedly targeted women and young girls during the invasion of Ukraine

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes politician, prisoner swap

    STORY: In an early morning address, he said it was "important for our security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility." Ukraine's security services on Tuesday said they had arrested Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.Zelenskiy also mocked Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who on Tuesday expressed confidence his goals, including on security, would be achieved."How could a plan that provides for the death of tens of thousands of their own soldiers in a little more than a month of war come about?" Zelenskiy asked.The Kremlin says it launched a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

  • South Korea set to scrap 'Korean age' system

    South Korean President-Elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee announced on Monday during a press conference that the administration would amend laws to switch the country to the international age system. South Korea remains one of the only countries to use “age reckoning” as a means of measuring a person’s age. There have been two previous attempts by South Korean lawmakers to make the change – one in 2019 and another in 2021 – under President Moon Jae-in’s time in office.The proposed legislation would have required that the international counting system be used on all official documents and encouraged for everyday use.

  • Defense Intelligence Agency cites 70% growth in Russia and China’s combined space assets since 2019

    DIA officials characterized the growth in maturity and quantity of Russia and China's on-orbit capabilities as "dramatic."

  • Kremlin dismisses Ukraine’s offer to free Putin ally in prisoner exchange

    Viktor Medvedchuk captured after escaping house arrest on treason charges days after the Russian invasion of UkraineRussia-Ukraine war: latest updates The Kremlin has turned down Ukraine’s offer of a prisoner exchange for Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine, the oligarch and opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, arrested on Tuesday in what was described as a “lightning-fast and dangerous” operation. The capture of Medvedchuk, one of Ukraine’s richest men, who escaped house arrest on trea

  • Libya's rival governments start U.N.-backed talks in Egypt

    Representatives of Libya's two rival governments began talks in Egypt on Wednesday aimed at reaching agreement on holding national elections, the United Nations Mission in Libya said. Libya has had two competing governments since March when the eastern-based parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha to replace the Tripoli-based prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, renewing a standoff between the east and west of the country. Dbeibah, who was chosen as interim prime minister a year ago in U.N.-backed talks, has refused to cede power to Bashagha.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced $800 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, a day after accusing Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing genocide in Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China on its alignment with the Russian president’s government.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine

  • Valerie Biden Owens shares why she calls new book ‘a story about the magic of family’

    The political strategist, author of "Growing Up Biden" and younger sister of President Joe Biden shares about their family dynamics growing up and her thoughts on Biden working across the aisle.

  • Trump-endorsed politician launches bid to unseat GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski

    Alaska politician Kelly Tshibaka, who was endorsed by Trump, launched a Senate bid to challenge Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

  • Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Chicago

    Windy City locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing.

  • Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership

    European Union nations Finland and Sweden reached important stages Wednesday on their way to possible NATO membership as the Finnish government issued a security report to lawmakers and Sweden’s ruling party initiated a review of security policy options. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 triggered a surge in support for joining NATO in the two traditionally militarily non-aligned Nordic countries, with polls showing a majority of respondents willing to join the alliance in Finland and supporters of NATO in Sweden clearly outnumbering those against the idea.

  • Inflation: Five things driving up prices at record rates

    Petrol, furniture, sunflower oil and milk are among the products increasing in price.

  • Viktor Medvedchuk: Ukraine secret services capture pro-Kremlin politician and Putin ally after weeks on run

    He was reported to have escaped house arrest just three days after Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Live updates: Putin says Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' vows to continue war

    Fighting in eastern Ukraine is expected to intensify as Russian forces look poised to mount a major offensive that threatens to overwhelm Mariupol.

  • Collected Unemployment in 2021? You Could Be in for a Large Tax Bill

    In March of 2021, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, and that bill made a lot of aid available to the public. Another thing the American Rescue Plan did was exempt up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits from taxes for the 2020 tax year. Unemployment is a taxable income source.