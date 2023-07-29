Putin on abduction of children from Ukraine: Exaggerated story

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the story of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia "exaggerated".

Source: Putin during a press conference after the Russia-Africa summit, quoted by the Russian outlet Kommersant

Quote: "The story of the abduction of children from Ukraine supposedly by Russia is exaggerated, there was an attempt to rescue them from orphanages, why would we leave them there.

There are no problems with bringing back children to their relatives [in Ukraine – ed.]."

Background: In March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

Read more on the topic: Putin's path to The Hague through "filtration" and "rehabilitation": how Russia is abducting Ukrainian сhildren

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!