Putin accuses Ukraine of provoking clashes with pro-Russian separatists amid tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting outside Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of provoking armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honour earlier agreements over its wartorn east, the Kremlin said in a readout of a telephone call with France and Germany's leaders.

The comments during a call late on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel came shortly after Ukraine's commander-in-chief accused Russia of a military buildup near Ukraine's borders.

The Ukrainian army chief also said that pro-Moscow separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Tensions have flared in a conflict that has killed 14,000 people since it erupted in 2014, according to Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for a recent spate of violence.

In the Kremlin's readout of the call, Putin placed the blame on Ukraine and urged Kyiv to enter into direct dialogue with local separatist forces.

"The Russian side expressed serious concern over the escalation of armed confrontation that is being provoked by Ukraine along the line of contact and its effective refusal to implement the agreements of July 2020 ... to strengthen the ceasefire regime," the Kremlin said.

Germany, Russia and France are part of the Normandy format that also includes Ukraine and that was set up in 2014 to try to resolve the conflict in Ukraine's east.

Putin, Merkel and Macron also discussed the prospects for registering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the European Union, as well as Libya, Syria, the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said. Putin also answered questions about jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, it added.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security

    Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraine's borders in a threat to the country's security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an "aggressive policy" towards Kyiv. In remarks to parliament, Khomchak also accused pro-Moscow separatists of systematically violating a ceasefire in the conflict in eastern Ukraine agreed in July 2020. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

  • U.S. official notes "concerning" buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine

    Russian troops from different regions have been assembling near the Russia-Ukraine border.

  • Kim Jong Un's sister slams South Korea's president

    The sister of North Korea's leader, Kim Yo Jong, hit out at South Korea's president, over criticisms of Pyongyang's recent missile test, according to state media on Tuesday.Last week, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, the first such test in nearly a year.State media KCNA reported on Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong called President Moon Jae-in 'disgraceful' for agreeing with the U.S. in condemning the missile test. Moon had called last week's launches 'concerning', and said Washington and the two Koreas should make efforts to continue talks.Washington considers Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs serious threats to international peace and security.Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said North Korea's test violated sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council, though he said he still remained open to diplomacy.

  • North Korean leader's sister slams South Korea's Moon for criticism of recent missile test - KCNA

    Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slammed South Korea's president for calling the North's recent missile test "concerning" and suggesting Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should not create hurdles for talks, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. Following the launches, South Korean President Jae-in Moon said the South, the North and the United States should make efforts to continue dialogue.

  • Brother of Honduran president sentenced to life in drug case

    The brother of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he was convicted at a trial that a prosecutor said exposed him as a central figure in one of the world's largest and most violent drug conspiracies. Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who also ordered him to forfeit $138 million. Hernández was convicted in October 2019 of charges that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

  • Xi’s Shifting China Is Compelling Investors to Run, Hide or Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- For any company doing business in China, the choice is now clearer than ever: Avoid commenting on any controversial subjects or risk losing access to the world’s second-largest economy.Over the past few weeks, President Xi Jinping’s government endorsed a boycott against retailers like Hennes & Mauritz AB and slapped sanctions on a range of organizations -- including a group of barristers in the U.K. -- over statements made on alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Then on Tuesday, he signed off on sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s election system to give Beijing veto power over any candidates.China’s more aggressive stance, triggered in part by collective action by the U.S. and its allies to sanction Chinese officials, is forcing companies to quickly weigh what they will do to maintain access to 1.4 billion consumers with ever-more spending power. So far, with growth in the rest of the world anemic, most companies are either keeping their heads down or stepping up investments.While it used to be easier for companies to operate in China and manage corporate social responsibility, now it’s difficult to show that outside influence has any impact on changing the Communist Party’s actions, according to Margaret Lewis, a law professor and China specialist at Seton Hall University.“You end up in this dilemma of stay in and be complicit or pull out,” she said. “The middle ground between those two is increasingly difficult to find. It’s a starker decision now.”The best strategy for brands like H&M facing a boycott in China is to lay low and wait until the backlash “blows over,” Joerg Wuttke, head of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Indeed, several companies pulled statements on Xinjiang off their websites.‘Complicated Picture’“It’s a complicated picture,” Wuttke said. “On the one hand, China saved the skin of many companies last year,” he said. “At the same time, you have of course this kind of political pressure that is on you, and again a topic like Xinjiang is a no-win situation.”Many foreign companies with good relations are expanding their presence in China, and Hong Kong’s finance sector is booming this year due to an influx of IPOs and work on SPAC listing deals. Companies including Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised almost $17 billion through first-time shares sales in the city so far this year, up nine times from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.New York-based Citigroup Inc. plans to hire as many as 1,700 staff in Hong Kong as it seeks to tap growing links between the financial hub and rising affluence in southern mainland cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. A pandemic-induced hunger for technology stocks and the threat of U.S. delistings have been a boon for the financial hub, driving a surge in initial and secondary share sales.For some international law firms advising companies, however, the environment for working in Hong Kong just got a lot trickier. China’s retaliatory sanctions against the U.K. included the Essex Court Chambers, which a prominent lawyer warned could have much bigger consequences for investors.After being hit with the sanctions, the Financial Times reported that the chambers removed a reference from its website to a legal opinion by some of its lawyers implicating the Chinese government in alleged genocide in Xinjiang. The Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper said the action showed that China’s sanction were an “effective deterrent against rumors.”But Guy Sandhurst, formerly chairman of the Bar of England and Wales, said the move will affect “all British companies who do business with Chinese clients” because lawyers involved in dispute resolution for Hong Kong firms could be denied access to the territory. He called for the “Western world” to insist on dispute resolution mechanisms outside China for all future contracts.“Today it is the members of Essex Court Chambers who are sanctioned,” Sandhurst wrote on the website of the Society of Conservative Lawyers. “But tomorrow it might be Clifford Chance, Freshfields or some other major city law firm or Chambers of barristers which wittingly or otherwise offends the Chinese state.”Xi’s move on Tuesday to officially revamp Hong Kong’s election system could unleash another round of criticism and potential sanctions against Western nations, which have failed to change China’s behavior. The changes allow a small group of mainland and Hong Kong national security officials to vet every candidate standing for election, ensuring that only those loyal to Beijing are able to implement policy.‘Dangerous Decisions’In a letter printed on the front pages of several Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday, leader Carrie Lam said the changes will help mitigate “excessive politicization” in society and allow the territory “to develop the economy and improve the livelihood of our citizens.” Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying echoed that in an interview on Tuesday.“A lot of opportunities,” he said when asked about Hong Kong’s economic future. “It is a question of opening our minds, our eyes and ears to these opportunities and then just share with the international community.”But while Xi’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang may look tough and Chinese officials are talking to the world “like now they have nothing to learn,” the moves actually reveal a paranoia that could end up backfiring among companies and countries, according to Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University who’s authored several books on Chinese foreign policy.“It’s a kind of nervousness, which is a sign of weakness and a sign that they don’t feel secure,” he said. “And that’s worrisome, because when you’re insecure you may embark on dangerous decisions and actions toward others.”(Updates amount raised by companies in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

    Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities. Citing the "changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities. Morrison said it would initially spend 1 billion Australian dollars ($761 million) on the plan as part of a huge 10-year investment in defense and the defense industry.

  • U.S. struggling to engage with Iran over nuclear deal

    The Biden administration's efforts to re-engage with Iran over its nuclear program are coming up against three major obstacles: a lack of direct channels of communication, divisions within the leadership in Tehran, and looming Iranian presidential elections, U.S. officials involved in the talks tell me.Why it matters: Putting Iran’s nuclear program “back in the box” is one of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy priorities, but the sides have yet to hold direct talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Biden says he's willing to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran returns to full compliance, by rolling back the nuclear acceleration it has undertaken since Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. Behind the scenes: The Iranians have rejected several U.S. proposals to meet formally or even informally.The U.S. officials tell me all of their communications with Tehran are coming indirectly, through the E3 (France, the U.K. and Germany), Russia, China or the EU.This takes more time and has led to several misunderstandings, the U.S. officials say.In recent weeks, the U.S. has sent messages to Iran that it is ready to either start with mutual first steps and follow a gradual process from there, or for both sides to immediately return to full compliance with the deal, the U.S. officials tell me.Through the indirect channels, the U.S. has been trying to gauge what it will take to get the talks going. At one point, the U.S. believed the Iranians were ready to accept a step-by-step approach. Then the Iranians made clear that they were not.The U.S. had proposed that the process begin with the U.S. unfreezing Iranian funds held in South Korea, and Iran taking steps to end some of its violations of the deal, according to U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the matter. The Iranians rejected that proposal.Between the lines: The Biden administration is struggling to understand how exactly the Iranians want to proceed, and thinks the lack of clarity is due in part to divisions within the Iranian leadership, U.S. officials say.One key debate seems to be over whether to engage with the U.S. before or after the elections in June.What to watch: Politico reported on Monday that the U.S. is developing a new proposal for Iran in an attempt to get the talks started.But an Iranian official told state TV that Iran won't scale back its nuclear activities before the U.S. removes all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration."The Biden administration is losing time. If it fails to lift the sanctions soon, Iran will take the next steps, which will be further reduction of its JCPOA commitments," the Iranian official added. Where things stand: The U.S. is discussing new ideas internally and with the other parties to the nuclear deal, but no consensus has been reached, one U.S. official told me.“The process will take more time because the discussions between the U.S. and Iran are indirect," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Small-Market NBA Teams Worried Buyouts Are Harming Competitive Balance

    In the wake of star center Andre Drummond signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday after being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, some small-market NBA teams are becoming increasingly concerned with how buyouts are affecting the competitive landscape of the league. In an annual practice that takes place after the trade deadline and […] The post Small-Market NBA Teams Worried Buyouts Are Harming League’s Competitive Balance appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Inside David Cameron and MBS’ Secret Camping Trip in the Saudi Desert

    YOAN VALAT/AFP via Getty ImagesFormer British Prime Minister David Cameron went on a camping trip with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, months after the Saudi leader was accused of ordering Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination, it has been claimed.Cameron was invited on the trip in his role as a paid adviser to the billionaire Australian financier Lex Greensill, whose firm Greensill Capital collapsed earlier this month, The Financial Times reported Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Nayef’s Lawyers Raise Alarm Months After MBS Detained the Former Crown PrinceThe collapse threw global stock markets into a frenzy and wiped billions of dollars off the value of major firms. It has been estimated that some 50,000 people now face losing their jobs as a result of the collapse.Cameron is alleged to have been in line for a $60 million payout had the company been floated. His role in the company’s downfall has come under growing scrutiny after the FT revealed he lobbied former colleagues for greater access to emergency British governmental COVID loan schemes. He is said to have texted the British chancellor, Rishi Sunak, as part of his lobbying efforts. Greensill claimed in 2018 that Cameron brokered an introduction to Barack Obama on his behalf.Cameron’s night under canvas with MBS is believed to have taken place in early 2020, long after a welter of damning evidence and official reports, including one by the UN, clearly suggested that the Crown Prince had signed off on the murder of Khashoggi. The U.S. has since formally announced that bin Salman approved the killing.The FT reports that recounting the camping trip with Cameron and bin Salman became “one of Lex Greensill’s favorite anecdotes.”Greensill reportedly boasted that he bonded under the night sky with MBS over the fact that they had both studied law at university.The Saudi royals have a long tradition of hosting guests on luxury camping trips in Bedouin-style tents, harking back to the ruling al-Saud’s nomadic heritage. The FT sourced its claims to three people who said they had heard Greensill’s account of the journey, which is believed to have taken place in January or February 2020, shortly before the pandemic hit global travel.The FT adds that data shows private jets belonging to Greensill Capital made a series of trips to Saudi Arabia in the first three months of last year.Cameron, who charges $150,000 per hour for speaking engagements, allegedly used Greensill’s corporate jets extensively. Flight records for one of Greensill’s aircraft show numerous trips to and from Newquay airport, which is around half an hour’s drive from Cameron’s holiday home in Cornwall.The FT said that Greensill Capital, the Saudi embassy in London, and Cameron had all declined to comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Macron to address the nation as France's epidemic surges

    French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled a televised address to the nation for Wednesday night, a possible harbinger of tighter restrictions to combat surging coronavirus hospitalizations. Previous nationwide lockdowns in March and October of 2020 were announced by Macron in televised speeches. Ahead of his weekly coronavirus strategy meeting Wednesday with ministers and aides, Macron was under intensifying pressure to close schools and further restrict people’s movements to ease growing pressure on hospitals.

  • The Suez ship has sailed, but here's why there might be a few problems left in its wake

    In the short term, retailers in Europe and Asia will still feel the impact of the Ever Given's predicament in the Suez.

  • Tanzania president picks deputy, as grim stampede toll emerges

    Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday picked the country's finance minister to be her deputy, as she puts her new team in place following the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use, -U.S. study

    COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc reduced risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world U.S. study released on Monday. The results validate earlier studies that had indicated the vaccines begin to work soon after a first dose, and confirm that they also prevent asymptomatic infections. U.S. public health officials, however, continue to recommend two doses be given on the schedule authorized by regulators based on clinical trials.

  • Benin refuse to play in Covid row, referee collapses in Ivory Coast

    Benin refused to play a key Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Sierra Leone Tuesday after challenging positive Covid-19 tests for five of their players.

  • Joe Biden is right to be blunt with Russia and China, but wrong on what to do next

    The Biden administration has been blunt about our relationship with Russia and China. But expecting to form alliances to confront them is unrealistic.

  • Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

    Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23. The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters.

  • Germany restricts use of Astrazeneca vaccine

    Germany is restricting the use of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to those over the age of 60. The decision follows reports of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis.Of some 2.7 million people who have received the shot, Germany's vaccine regulator has recorded 31 cases of the rare brain blood disorder, which resulted in 9 deaths.All reports involved women aged between 20 and 63, with the exception of two cases.The new limit is another setback in Germany's already sluggish vaccination campaign.But Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was essential to maintain public trust."The recommendations of the Vaccine Committee are based on the knowledge that experts have gathered over the past few weeks on very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis in people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. These are findings that the Vaccine Committee, and ultimately we too, cannot ignore."Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.Many European countries briefly stopped using the vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization said in response that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks.Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine, but France has restricted it to those over the age of 55.This week, Canada also suspended plans to give the vaccine to younger people amid the same concerns about blood clots.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.