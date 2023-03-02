Putin accuses Ukraine of sending infiltrators into Bryansk Oblast

Putin again spoke some nonsense about

Russian media claimed on March 2 that a group of Ukrainian “saboteurs” had crossed the border into Bryansk Oblast (which borders Ukraine and Belarus), engaged in firefights, took several people hostage, and inflicted civilian casualties.

Read also: Russian saboteurs active near Kherson, five groups on boats destroyed in one day

Ukrainian officials quickly dismissed the reports as a Russian false flag. A group called Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) later announced on its official Telegram channel that a group of its fighters had indeed crossed the Russian border, though denied targeting any civilians or taking hostages.

Putin reportedly summoned his Security Council after news of the cross-border operation and condemned the incident on television.

Read also: No evidence Putin is ready for negotiations, Secretary Blinken says

He called what happened a “terrorist attack,” claiming that Russian civilians were shot at, and then repeated his usual tirade about Russia’s enemies seeking to deprive the country of its “history and language.”

“They penetrated the border territory and opened fire on civilians,” Putin said.

It was the kind of people who set the goal of depriving us of historical memory. Deprive us of our history. Deprive us of our traditions. Languages.”

Russian authorities previously claimed that a Ukrainian “saboteur and reconnaissance group” allegedly penetrated the territory of Bryansk Oblast, capturing the villages of Lyubechany and Sushany.

Furthermore, Russian propagandists spread false reports about an “attack” on a school bus, as well as the “injury” and even “killing of a girl”, only to deny this information later.

Read also: Canada sanctions Russian propagandists, singers, actors, musicians, and Wagner Group media

Eventually it turned out that the raid in Bryansk Oblast was carried out by fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps, who published a video from the scene on social media, calling on the citizens of the Russian Federation to revolt against the Putin regime.

Story continues

Read also: Drones damage Russian security observation tower in Bryansk Oblast, media report

The Telegram post, which included a video of two armed men holding up an RDK flag in front of a Russian post box, declared that reports of hostage-taking or civilian casualties were “lies of the Kremlin propagandists.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine