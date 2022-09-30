Putin accuses US of blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:35

Russian president Vladimir Putin has accused the US of orchestrating explosions at the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines.

European Pravda reports that he claimed this during a speech in the Kremlin.

"Sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons, so they’ve switched to sabotage, organising explosions on the international Nord Stream gas pipelines. In fact, they’ve started to destroy European energy infrastructure," Putin stated.

He also claimed that Washington is demanding further sanctions from the EU so that it can take Russia’s place in the energy market.

"And the majority of European politicians are going along with it. They understand clearly that by making Europe reject Russian energy, the US is trying to de-industrialise Europe and take over the Russian market," Putin added.

It should be mentioned that the attacks on the "streams" are beneficial for the Kremlin, as they allow it to claim that it is reducing gas supply to the EU markets for technical reasons.

Technical reasons could save Gazprom from mass arbitration claims from European companies for its failure to fulfil contract terms.

Denmark said yesterday that the damaged Nord Stream pipes will likely be empty by Sunday.

Germany suspects that the gas leaks at the branches of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines across the Baltic Sea are the consequence of deliberate actions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

