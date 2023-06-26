Putin acknowledges deaths of Russian pilots during Wagner’s mutiny

Yevhen Prigozhin leaves Rostov-on-Don, June 24

In a televised address on June 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that several Russian military pilots were killed during the recent mutiny led by the leader of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"The fallen pilots' bravery and selflessness saved Russia from tragic, ruinous consequences," Putin said.

He also expressed gratitude towards the Russian troops who ostensibly "defied the coup instigators, upheld their duty and pledge, and remained faithful to their people." He added that the armed coup would have been “crushed regardless.”

On June 24, Wagner fighters took control of Russian military installations in Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, meeting little to no resistance from the Russian military.

From Rostov, Prigozhin issued a statement demanding access to the upper echelons of Russian military leadership and sent his troops on a “march to Moscow.”

The open-source intelligence (OSINT) project Oryx confirms that Wagner mercenaries have shot down at least one Russian Il-22 aircraft, two ECM helicopters, and one Mi-35 helicopter. Some reports also suggested the mutineers also shot down one An-24 aircraft over Voronezh.

