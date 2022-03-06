Putin’s actions in Ukraine backfire by ‘presenting world a common enemy,’ prof says

Anna Szilagyi/AP
Staff
·3 min read
Putin’s actions backfiring

“America, we are going to do a terrible thing to you,” proclaimed Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991. “We are going to deprive you of an enemy.”

He did. He declared the end of the Cold War and imploded the Soviet Union’s empire.

As the frigid Cold War thawed and melted out of sight, in time bipartisan cooperation faded and NATO’s unity of purpose gradually eroded -- concomitant with the ascendance of autocrats and right-wing extremists attacking liberal democratic values and global institutions.

Ironically, Vladimir Putin’s naked invasion of Ukraine has backfired.

Donald Trump may call his friend Vladimir a “genius,” but this Russian dictator’s insane choices have unleashed forces blatantly contrary to his country’s national self-interests. “Genius?” Hardly.

Putin’s invasion has presented the world with a common enemy around which unprecedented levels of unity have crystallized.

So thank you, Mr. Putin, for unwittingly awakening freedom-loving citizens to the clear and present dangers posed by today’s tyrants, and bringing the global community together.

Charles Kegley, Columbia, Pearce Professor Emeritus at the University of South Carolina, and a past President of the International Studies Association.

Eliminate nuclear threat

It is heart-wrenching to watch as the Ukrainian people flee and experience the devastation of war. Putin speaks about using nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons, touted as a method of deterrence, obviously is not true when Putin speaks about using them with little concern for the ramifications.

What retaliatory action would be taken? We must realize there is no place in our world for nuclear weapons.

Graham, Scott and Wilson should support the nuclear weapons abolition and economic and energy conversion act of 2019.

The United States continues to promote the creation of nuclear weapons, and at the Savannah River Site, our government plans to build dangerous plutonium pits for these warheads. Yet, waste produced from the Cold War is still there threatening the ground water and habitat in South Carolina.

As untold suffering takes place in the Ukraine, may the wisdom of our Congress recognize that the possibility of using nuclear weapons must be eliminated.

Cassandra Fralix, Lexington

Finish intersection

A year after the ‘completion’ of Columbia’s Main Street District renovation, the intersection of upper Main and Monticello Road is still incomplete.

I am wondering if this is a new Columbia historical monument? A monument to Columbia City Council’s and/or Richland County’s financial mismanagement or ethnic bias since this intersection is in a racially diverse neighborhood? Seemingly it matters less if the poor folks are inconvenienced.

The intersection isn’t visible from City Hall, but if it were located at Taylor and Main Streets, it would have long been completed.

How can there be an online article titled “$25 Million Project Celebrates Completion in the Main Street District” (Feb. 16, 2022) if the intersection is still unfinished?

We want a completed intersection at Main and Monticello.

Dale T Angstadt, Columbia

What’s fun about that?

On Feb. 28 Gov. McMaster announced he would attend former President Trump’s rally in Florence on March 28.

“It ought to be a lot of fun,” he remarked. Fun? Really?

Let’s look at the person who is holding this “fun” rally. Do you really think it will be fun to attend a rally led by a person who lies regularly, including about the outcome of an election where he could not provide any proof of fraud?

Is it “fun” to threaten, bully and belittle anyone who disagrees or criticizes his actions?

Is it “fun” when he attempts to destroy democratic organizations like NATO, praises a dictator who attempts to obliterate a neighboring country, encourages violence, takes documents that belong in the National Archives, shouts “fake news” when he is called out for words and actions? Has a “hit” revenge list of people who had the backbone to stand up to his nastiness?

Wouldn’t it be more “fun,” Gov. McMaster, to be re-elected on your own merits?

Connie Hinson, Columbia

