Putin to address Federal Assembly on anniversary of war against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, may address the Federal Assembly of Russia in late February.

Source: TASS and RIA Novosti information agencies with reference to their sources in the State Duma of Russia

Details: One of the sources of TASS revealed that "the address may be made on 20 or 21 February", while another source stated that it is highly likely that the Russian President will make a speech in late February.

The source of RIA Novosti reported that there is no information that would confirm that Putin will make an address to the Russian Parliament on 24 February.

Last year, Putin did not address the Federal Assembly allegedly due to a busy schedule.

At the end of December 2022, Putin claimed that he will make a speech at the beginning of 2023 since he needs more time to conduct an additional analysis of the current situation.

He reminded the public that there was no address in 2017 either.

He added that he has mentioned the key points in other speeches and he "really does not want to repeat himself".

Note: The Russian President’s right to address the Federal Assembly has no time constraints. Yet earlier the address was made annually except for 2017 (the speech was postponed until 1 March 2018).

On 24 February 2022, Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and a hybrid war has been ongoing since 20 February 2014. This was the date which appeared on some medals which Putin handed out for occupying Crimea.

