Putin’s address on partial mobilization imbued with fear, says former Duma member

Ilya Ponomaryov stated that Vladimir Putin actually admitted his failure in Ukraine

According to Ponomarev, Putin’s fingers were shaking and his hand was twitching in the video, which may indicate that “he has a very bad psychological state.”

“I’ve never seen such a poorly executed address from Putin,” the former lawmaker said.

“In this sense, he’s quite a trained person, he took special courses in stage broadcasting. And this is such a fateful speech. Of course, he read from the prompter, but he did it poorly. It could be seen that he’s nervous, that no one can advise him. The level of nervousness is obvious.”

Ponomarev noted that Putin’s speech was actually an admission that all the tasks that were set before the Russian armed forces had failed.

“He has no other scenario but to continue the war,” Ponomarev said.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin early on Sept. 21 declared a partial mobilization in Russia and his readiness to use nuclear weapons in the event of a “threat to the territorial integrity” of Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in a later address, announced that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.

After that, Russians rushed to buy tickets to other countries en masse to avoid being called up for the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army on several parts of the front continues.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have kept the strategic Antonivsky Bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast under fire control, thereby preventing Russian troops from restoring critical supply routes.

As Ukrainian troops block the deployment of Russian units, the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in the region have been severely diminished.

In addition to Kherson Oblast, an active counteroffensive also kicked off in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 6.

And while the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has refrained from commenting on updates regarding the liberation of Kherson, today it is already known about the liberation of a number of territories with a total area of more than 8,000 square kilometers, in particular Balakliya, Kupyansk and Izyum, which had been key positions for Russia.

Additionally, Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate pro-Kremlin collaborators who have voluntarily agreed to work for the invading Russian forces.

Due to Ukraine’s ongoing success in liberating the region, the occupying authorities decided against holding a sham referendum on “joining” the Ukrainian territories under occupation to Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine