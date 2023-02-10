Putin to address Russian parliament before one-year anniversary of invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver a speech to the Federal Assembly, the country’s two-chamber parliament, on Feb. 21, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov.

Putin will speak about the invasion, economy, and social welfare, Peskov said.

Peskov said that Russian servicemen involved in the invasion of Ukraine will be invited to the event.

The announcement comes after Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed concern last week that Russia may renew its offensive to mark the one-year anniversary of the all-out war.

“We think since they believe in symbols, they will attempt something around Feb. 24,” he said in an interview with the French channel BFM.

Meanwhile, Russia launched yet another mass missile strike across Ukraine on Feb. 10. Eight people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.

Air raid alerts are currently active in all Ukrainian regions as of 2 p.m. on Feb. 10.