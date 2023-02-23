Putin admits he himself would find it hard to listen to 2 hours of his chatter

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that his address to the Federal Assembly this year was long and that it was difficult for those present to listen to it all.

Source: the Russian president during a meeting with veterans on 23 February

Quote: "It's very difficult to listen to it all, almost two hours. I would have found it difficult to listen to it myself, probably, if I had to listen. It's easier to talk than to listen."

Background:

On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin spent almost two hours reading out his message to the Federal Assembly, but in all that time he did not announce any "victories" of the Russian Federation at the front, nor did he announce a new wave of mobilisation.

