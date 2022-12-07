Putin admits Russian troops are surrendering positions, but "not en masse"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Russian military sometimes left their positions, but this was not a problem for Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Putin

Details: Putin said that in Ukraine, they "shoot people on the spot" and carry out "mass shootings publicly in front of the lines".

Quote from Putin: "Not only do we not have anything like that, but we don't have camps, prisons, etc. It's all nonsense, fakes.

We have people who leave combat positions. Yes, that has happened. Now, that [such situations – ed.] happens less and less [frequently]. What is the problem? After all, even after training, a person who enters a combat zone cannot escape the corresponding feelings that a normal person has."

"We don't have anything like this on a large scale."

Details: According to Putin, most of these people return to duty voluntarily.

Background:

  • On 7 December, Putin said that there was no point in additional draft in Russia, as allegedly 150,000 Russian conscripts have been sent to Ukraine.

