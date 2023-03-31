Putin adopts concept of Russia's external policy taking into account changes after attack on Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
During the meeting of the Security Council of Russia, Vladimir Putin, claimed that he signed a decree, which approves the updated concept of main directions of the country's foreign policy.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agencies, Russian independent news outlet Meduza

Quote from Putin: "Today I signed a decree about the approval of the updated concept of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation."

Details: He had to make changes to key strategic documents due to significant changes on the international arena.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, has commented on the points of the new concept.

He stated that the structure of the document "reflects the changes in the foreign policy agenda" after the beginning of the Russian aggression.

Specifically, in the updated concept, the US is considered the "main anti-Russian agitator".

Other points of the updated concept:

  • the Armed Forces of Russia must be used for repelling or preventing the attack on Russia or its allies;

  • symmetric and asymmetric measures must be taken in response to the threats to Russia;

  • anti-Russian steps made by unfriendly states must be firmly stopped if necessary;

  • China and India are considered Russia's strategic partners.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

