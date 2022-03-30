Putin advisers 'too afraid to tell him the truth' on Ukraine -U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council outside Moscow
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by his advisers about how poorly the war in Ukraine is going and how damaging Westerns sanctions have been to Russia's economy, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, citing declassified intelligence.

"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth," the official said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

