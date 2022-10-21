Putin advises how to combat alcoholism among Russians: they should have things to do

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 14:32

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again drew attention to the problem of alcoholism among Russians, and gave them advice on how to solve it.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "People need to be engaged in something. I'm sure it should not be a ban [on alcohol – ed.], but rather an opportunity to engage in self-development, [or have] an interesting business, [or] take up some hobbies – that's extremely important, it will absolutely help."

Details: At the same time, at a meeting with the governor of the Magadan Oblast (Russia), Putin noted that the country achieved "good results" in the fight against alcoholism in recent years.

Previously: On 9 August, Putin ordered the acting governor of Kirov Oblast to solve the problem of alcoholism among the population in single-industry towns.

