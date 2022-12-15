Putin afraid and dangerous but no chances of capturing us Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cancelled his usual hotline and annual press conference out of fear.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 15 December

Quote: "He is just afraid of something blowing up somewhere at the moment of his conference - some ‘cotton’ or an explosion. Imagine how he would look if this happened during his so-called communication with the people. Therefore, he is indeed afraid at the moment [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.].

This is very dangerous for us because a rat, cornered by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our entire society – and this refers to all those leaders in the Russian Federation who have started the war against our people – indeed, they will resist.

So, we are ready for this, and we understand what we need to do. Again, I emphasise that these terrorists have zero chances of capturing our land."

Details: The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has also commented on a joke by Oleg Nigilov, Member of the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament], who promised "a boy Vova from Kyiv" [i.e. Zelenskyy] to launch a missile attack on New Year’s Eve.

"It was not us who said it. It was them. Believe me, there will be [missile attacks]. Wait a little bit, and they will get it. If Volodia in Moscow is waiting for missiles from Kyiv, we cannot refuse him," Danilov said. [both Vova and Volodia are affectionate versions of a Ukrainian name Volodymyr and a Russian name Vladimir – ed.]

"Two Neptune subsonic missiles sent the Moskva [the flagship of the Russian fleet] to eternity; let’s wait until our next missiles send the other Moscow to the same eternity," he added.

Background:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Russians are going to start an offensive operation, heading to Kyiv again. According to him, the Russian Federation can start a major offensive from the east, the south or the north in January or in spring.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has assumed that Russian troops are preparing for another major offensive in February.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has said that Russian forces can try to resume a full-scale offensive on Ukraine in January-February 2023.

