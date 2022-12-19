Putin afraid of Kadyrov, Ukraine’s top security official says

He shared this opinion in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda, which was published on Dec. 19.

“In fact, Putin is afraid of Kadyrov. Because this is a person who can create a very big problem for him,” said Danilov, recalling that the Kremlin's chief might be behind the murder of Ramzan Kadyrov's father, Akhmat Kadyrov, and Chechnya would not forget this.

Read also: Ukraine recognizes the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria

According to Danilov, Kadyrov’s loyalty is ensured only by finances and various benefits, which allow him to enjoy complete impunity.

“If Putin had not given (him) complete freedom of action, would not have allowed Kadyrov and all his accomplices to do whatever they wanted with impunity in any city of the Russian Federation, then Ichkeria would have revolted long ago and would have been free,” Danilov added.

