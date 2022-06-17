Putin again justifies the war with Ukraine and insists he will "complete all objectives"

MAZURENKO ALYONA – FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 17:19

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that "all the objectives" of the war with Ukraine will be "completed".

Source: Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Meduza

Quote: "All the objectives of the special military operation will undoubtedly be completed…

The modern world is going through a period of fundamental changes. International institutions are breaking down and malfunctioning, security guarantees are losing their value.

The West fundamentally refused to fulfil its earlier obligations. It was absolutely impossible to agree on any new obligations.

In the current situation, given the ever increasing risks and threats. Russia was compelled to conduct a ‘special military operation’. It was a tough but necessary decision."

Details: It’s not the first time that Putin has justified the attack on Ukraine with his desire to "defend the security" of Russia and he claims that he had the right to do it.

He insists that his decision is "aimed at protecting the citizens of the Russian Federation and residents of the republics of Donbas who have been enduring the genocide of the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazis for 8 years, with the approval of the West".

Putin assured his fellow citizens and the Taliban, who attended the forum, that the West allegedly wanted to implement an "anti-Russia" scenario in Ukraine and has been conducting active militarisation of Ukrainian territory.

The President of Russia, where almost 15% of the population lives below the poverty line, claimed that the USA and the West couldn’t care less about the economic development and the well-being of people in Ukraine: "However they’ve always been ready to spend any amount of money to create a NATO bridgehead in the East of Ukraine, and they still keep spending".