Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russia is willing to end the war against Ukraine, but only "on its own terms".

Source: Putin during a visit to a military hospital

Quote from Putin: "The point is not that they are helping our enemy; they are our enemy. They are using them to solve their problems. This has been the case for centuries and is still the case.

Ukraine itself is not an enemy of ours. But those who want to destroy Russian statehood, to achieve, as they say, Russia's strategic defeat on the battlefield...

They have been talking about and writing about this publicly for decades. They are just openly talking about it: dividing (Russia – ed.) into five parts; [mentioning it] too often.

...We also want to end the conflict (war - ed.) as soon as possible, but only on our terms."

Details: Putin claimed that Ukraine had been "completely destroyed; there is nothing left".

Background:

About a year ago, Putin declared at a press conference that Russia was seeking to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible but wanted to avoid heavy losses.

Later, the Kremlin explained that Putin's remark about his supposed desire to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible did not mean negotiations but rather the achievement of Russia's goals in the war against Ukraine.

