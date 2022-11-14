Putin’s aim is to leave Ukraine cold, dark this winter, says Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

“The coming months will be difficult,” he said during a meeting with the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra and Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren in The Hague.

“Putin’s aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. So we must stay the course.”

According to Stoltenberg, “we should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia.”

“The Russian armed forces retain significant capabilities, as well as a large number of troops,” the official said.

“And Russia has demonstrated the willingness to bear significant losses.”

The NATO chief said that “Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson demonstrates the incredible courage of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

“But it also shows the importance of our continued support for Ukraine,” he added.

Russia launched its latest massive missile attack on Ukraine early on Oct. 31.

Missile attacks were reported in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya, as well as in Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

In many areas, Ukrainian air defense forces were heard shooting down Russian missiles.

The Russian invaders’ strikes were aimed at hitting energy infrastructure. Part of the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya were left without power.

Russia also hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast, resulting in some settlements being left without water supplies. Local authorities also warned residents to prepare for long blackouts.

