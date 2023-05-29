Putin allows deportations in occupied territories, in breach of Geneva conventions

Putin on May 29 signed a law amending the Law on the State of War. The Russian law now includes the provision for “forced and controlled movement of citizens from the territory where a state of war is imposed to territories where a state of war is not imposed.”

The forced deportation of a population in an occupied territory by an occupying power is illegal under the Geneva Conventions.

The law also introduces the possibility of holding “referendums and elections for government bodies and local government bodies.” Elections can be held both in the entire territory where a state of war is imposed or only in parts of it.

As of the end of May 2023, Russia has declared the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson oblasts to be in a state of war.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian “Children’s Ombudsman” Maria Lvova-Belova on March 17. They are accused of unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, 2022.

Peter Hoffmanski, the Head of the ICC, stated that the dictator could be arrested in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing the forced displacement of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide.

