Putin allows foreigners to serve in Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree allowing foreign citizens to serve in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

Details: Putin has signed a decree allowing conscription to the Russian Armed Forces for persons with foreign citizenship.

The decree specifies that a military contract cannot be concluded with a foreigner who has a previous conviction or is under investigation.

In October 2017, the Kremlin leader gave permission for foreigners to fight in the ranks of the Russian army abroad.

Previously: Earlier, Putin signed a law allowing men to enlist in the armed forces under contract up to the age of 65.

