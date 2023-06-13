Putin allows taking passports away from conscripts

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has signed a law which allows seizing passports of conscripts.

Source: Russian independent media outlet Meduza

Details: According to the amendments to the law about the procedure of leaving Russia, the conscripts to the military (or alternative civil) service will be obliged to hand over their passports to the migration department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia or to Multifunctional Center for Рrovision of State and Municipal Services within the course of five days from the moment the military board made its decision.

If a passport is not handed over without a valid reason, the document will be invalidated.

Background:

In May, the State Duma of Russia approved the amendments to the law, according to which the Russian authorities will be able to seize the passports of the citizens conscripted to perform military service.

