Putin ally claims US wants to take over Russia in case Yellowstone volcano erupts

One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies says the United States is plotting to take over Russia in order to save the US establishment from an apocalyptic volcano eruption he expects to happen in Wyoming.

Nikolai Patrushev, chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former head of the security agency FSB, is known for spinning conspiracy theories that reportedly fed into the Russian president’s thinking, leading to the disastrous invasion of Ukraine among other things.

In an interview for the Izvestia newspaper on Wednesday, the 71-year-old former KGB officer reiterated his previous claim that Russia stands in the way of the “West that is trying to build its own world order”.

Nikolai Patrushev is known for spinning conspiracy theories that reportedly fed into Vladimir Putin’s thinking - Alexei Nikolsky/Getty Images

Prompted by the interviewer about a recent volcano eruption in Russia’s Far East, Mr Patrushev cited alleged research suggesting that the Yellowstone megavolcano in Wyoming might erupt soon, causing an “unprecedented catastrophe” that could mean the “death of all living creatures in North America is inevitable”.

He went on to suggest that Washington’s “aggressive” plans regarding Russia might be linked to the potential apocalyptic eruption.

“Some people in America insist that Eastern Europe and Siberia will be the safest places on Earth in case of a possible eruption,” he said.

“This seems to be the answer to the question why Anglo-Saxon elites are aching to capture (the Russian) heartland.”

Scheming to seize Siberia

Mr Patrushev was accusing Washington of plotting to attack Russia way before Mr Putin publicly adopted the stance.

In his arguably best-known conspiracy theory, Mr Patrushev in 2015 alleged that Madeline Albright, the former U.S. Secretary of State, was scheming to seize Siberia and the Far East from Russia.

Mr Patrushev’s extraordinary claim dated back to a 2006 interview with a retired KGB general who said he was involved in a top secret occult project that managed to read Ms Albright’s mind.

Recent reports suggest that President Putin got increasingly paranoid and made up his mind about invading Ukraine after spending months holed up in his official residence in 2020, sheltering from the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Patrushev was reportedly one of the few officials he kept seeing on a regular basis.

