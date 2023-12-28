Putin ally dies falling from house window, latest in spate of mysterious Russian deaths

A Russian lawmaker and ally of President Vladimir Putin was found dead under mysterious circumstances Wednesday after falling from the third floor of his home, Russian state media has reported.

Vladimir Egorov, 46, who was a member of Putin's ruling United Russia party, plunged 30 feet to his death at his home in the town of Tobolsk, located in the western Siberian region of Tyumen Oblast. Media outlet Baza reported on its Telegram channel that Egorov’s body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the courtyard of a house and that police are investigating what caused his death.

Vladimir Egorov, left, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the latest prominent Russian figure to die under mysterious circumstances after he fell to his death from the third floor of his home.

RUSSIAN OIL EXECUTIVE WHO CRITICIZED UKRAINE INVASION DEAD AFTER REPORTEDLY FALLING OUT OF HOSPITAL WINDOW

Russian news agency TASS also reported that Egorov had fallen to his death, citing an investigative department from the Tyumen region.

Fox News Digital reached out to Russia’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs to confirm the reports but did not immediately receive a response.

The New York Post, citing the 72 news outlet, reported that Egorov may have suffered from heart problems before the deadly fall.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Egorov, who was also a lawyer, was forced out of the city administration in 2016 following a corruption scandal for which he was not convicted, according to the New York Post. He then returned to the political fray.

Many other notable figures in Russia have died from falls since the beginning of the war with Ukraine.

In June, Kristina Baikova, a 28-year-old glamorous vice president of a Russian bank, fell from her 11th floor apartment, while in February, senior Russian military officer Marina Yankina plummeted 16 stories to her death in St Petersburg.

In September 2022, Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, died after falling from a sixth-floor hospital window in Moscow.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, in August, Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and several of his top lieutenants died when their jet crashed halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In May, Russia's deputy science minister Pyotr Kucherenko, who had allegedly been a private critic of the invasion of Ukraine, died suddenly after falling seriously ill on a flight to Moscow.

In April, top energy boss Igor Shkurko was found dead in his prison cell after he was accused of taking a bribe.





Original article source: Putin ally dies falling from house window, latest in spate of mysterious Russian deaths