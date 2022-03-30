Putin ally makes fresh demand for rouble trades - live updates

Russia President Vladimir Putin gas energy roubles markets sanctions - Mikhail Klimentyev

A close aide to Vladimir Putin has proposed hitting western countries with further demands for roubles as Moscow tries to prop up its ailing currency.

The Kremlin has already ordered “unfriendly” nations to pay for Russian gas imports in roubles – a demand the G7 has rejected.

But Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said his country should also sell oil, grain, metals, fertiliser, coal and timber in the local currency.

In a post on Telegram, Mr Volodin told western leaders: “With the policy of sanctions, trying to isolate us, you have isolated yourself. You have to be held accountable for the decisions you make.”

Raab: UK taking sceptical view on Russian promises

Britain will take a very sceptical view towards Russia and its pledge to scale down military operations around Kyiv.

That's according to Dominic Raab, who said the Government will judge Moscow on its actions not words.

Russia has promised to de-escalate its assault around the capital, but western countries expect that to lead to an intensification of fighting in other areas. Ukraine also reacted with scepticism.

The Deputy Prime Minister told Sky News: "The door to diplomacy will always be left ajar, but I don't think you can trust what is coming out of the mouth of Putin's war machine."

Germany activates emergency gas plan

Putin's demands for gas payments in roubles are triggering further jitters in energy markets.

Germany has declared an "early warning" stage of emergency over gas supplies as it braces for a potential escalation by Moscow.

It's the first of three possible phases of an emergency plan to manage squeezed energy supplies, with the threat of Russia cutting off flows completely. A task force will meet daily to monitor the situation.

Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister, called on companies and consumers to help by reducing energy consumption wherever possible, but insisted there was currently no gas supply shortage.

Russia mulls widening roubles demands

Good morning.

While there are tentative signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions between Moscow and the West show no signs of letting up.

A top Putin ally has proposed that Moscow expands its demands for roubles payments from the West to commodities including oil, metals and fertilisers.

It comes after Putin ordered so-called "unfriendly" nations to pay for gas imports in the local currency – a move the G7 has firmly rejected.

The Kremlin is battling to prop up the rouble after a wave of western sanctions sent Russian markets crashing.

