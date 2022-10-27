34

Putin ally says Taiwan will be 'returned' to China

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and CEO of state-owned oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, claimed on Thursday during an international convention that Taiwan was "on schedule" to be returned to China.

Speaking at an international economic forum in Azerbaijan, Sechin said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ability to secure a historic third term would enable Beijing to accomplish top priority issues.

"The position of [China's] leadership is highly respected, which calmly and openly, without false premises, sets out its positions, even on the most difficult issues, such as the problem of Taiwan, which in this regard can be assessed as somewhat exaggerated," Sechin said according to a Reuters report.

XI QUESTIONS PUTIN OVER 'CONCERNS' WITH WAR IN UKRAINE IN FACE-TO-FACE MEETING

Xi has long said he will seek "peaceful reunification" with the island and mainland China, despite warnings from Western and regional officials to leave Taiwan alone and maintain the regional status quo.

Taiwan identifies as a sovereign nation with democratic values, but it is officially recognized by China, the United Nations and the U.S. as part of the one-China policy.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

China has increased its aggressive posture against the island, and many fear the world could see another deadly conflict following Russia’s eight-month-long war in Ukraine.

PUTIN SAYS THE US AND WEST ARE FAILING, CLAIMS FUTURE LIES IN ASIA

Sechin argued that Western interference in the Taiwan-China relationship and investment from Washington in Taiwanese semiconductors has all but solidified that Taipei will "return to its native harbour…on schedule."

Putin and Xi have deepened ties with one another since Russia invaded Ukraine and geopolitically blackballed itself from the West.

Putin has backed Xi’s stance on reunifying the island with China and warned the West against interfering in Beijing’s agenda.

President Biden prompted an international stir last month when he said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded.

When he was asked to clarify in a "60 Minutes" interview if he meant he would deploy U.S. men and women to the island to defend Taipei, Biden responded with: "Yes."

President Joe Biden meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
President Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden later attempted to set the record straight on U.S.-China relations and told the U.N. General Assembly, "We seek to pull peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and remain committed to our ‘One China’ policy, which has helped prevent conflict for four decades."

He added, "We continue to oppose unilateral changes in the status quo by either side."

Recommended Stories

  • Northern Ireland Faces New Election to Break Brexit Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland is set for a second election this year after the biggest unionist party again prevented the region’s government from forming, amid a row over post-Brexit trade rules that has major implications for the UK.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitThe De

  • Police investigate claim of secret Chinese police stations in Canada

    RCMP looking into ‘reports of criminal activity’ surrounding facilities allegedly used to pressure Chinese nationals abroad

  • Unilever's downbeat on Europe, China sentiment

    STORY: Unilever gave a dire assessment of consumer sentiment in Europe and China on Thursday (October 27).It blamed a range of events like soaring energy prices, inflation and weaker consumer savings.Shoppers around the world paid 12.5% more for Unilever products in the quarter - a record price hike for the firm.Though the company did report a better-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales.In Europe, the company said consumer sentiment was at "an all time low".China is Unilever's third biggest market .Sales grew 1% in the country which has doubled down on health crisis lockdowns.The company's margins have been squeezed since Russia invaded Ukraine, which has pushed up the costs of energy and key ingredients.That has forced Unilever to lift its prices sharply.The company makes more than 400 brands ranging from Persil detergent to Ben & Jerry's ice cream.Unilever still raised its full year sales forecast, though.It now expects underlying sales growth for the full year to be above 8%.

  • China likely to ramp up 'attacks': Taiwan FM

    STORY: China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its congress on Saturday, cementing Chinese President Xi Jinping's grip on power.In a report to parliament, Joseph Wu said Taiwan has received "signs" and intelligence from unspecified diplomatic allies that China was boosting efforts to lure the island's allies into switching official recognition to Beijing.“China’s tactic of blocking us on the international stage will likely not change, any changes will only be for the worse. Regarding all those situations, we will keep monitoring and make the best possible preparations,” he told reporters after responding to lawmaker questions in parliament. Under Wu's term, six countries have switched official recognition from Taipei to Beijing, which says Taiwan has no right to state-to-state ties.Only 14 countries now officially recognize the island's government, mostly poor and developing countries in the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.Beijing and Taipei have accused each other of using "dollar diplomacy" to lure countries into building official ties with them.China has stepped up diplomatic and military pressure to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese rule. Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, and that as Taiwan has never been ruled by the People's Republic of China its sovereignty claims are void.

  • China Hints at Reduced Role for Communist Party Elders in Reshuffle

    There are signs Chinese President Xi Jinping is limiting the participation of past leaders when the government makes major decisions. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Denies Russia Plans to Use Nuclear Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need for Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and denied his country had ever discussed the use of atomic weapons in the war, now in its ninth month.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitPutin claimed Russi

  • Hong Kong finance chief stuck in Saudi Arabia after catching COVID

    Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan tested positive for COVID-19 during a visit to Saudi Arabia and will stay there for a "short while" to observe health requirements, the city's government said on Thursday. Chan is due to deliver a keynote speech at an international banking conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday next week, the most high-profile event in the city since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, which officials hope will signal its reopening after more than two years of border restrictions. Chan had been due to complete his visit to Saudi Arabia and return to Hong Kong on Thursday but had tested positive before setting off for home.

  • Brexit crisis pushes N Ireland to brink of new election

    Northern Ireland politicians will make a last-ditch attempt Thursday to break a political impasse triggered by Brexit that has stopped the formation of a functioning government in Belfast. If they fail, the U.K. government says it will call a new election for Northern Ireland on Friday. Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will meet to try to elect a speaker – the first step toward restoring a power-sharing government that has been on ice since a May election.

  • Letters to the Editor: Landlords sparked L.A.'s overcrowding crisis. They got an assist from leaders

    An activist for homeless services and housing in L.A. says landlords discovered in the 1980s that they could charge families more than individual tenants.

  • Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager

    Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. “As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025.

  • The rise of the Swedish far-right

    Ulf Kristersson is being called the 'far-right's locksmith' for opening the door in Sweden to a neo-Nazi-linked political party

  • 'Unparalleled' response to any NK nuclear test: SK

    STORY: Washington and its allies believe North Korea could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017."We agreed that an unparalleled scale of response would be necessary if North Korea pushes ahead with a seventh nuclear test," South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong told a news conference in Tokyo.U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Washington's commitment to defending Japan and South Korea is "iron clad", and called Pyongyang's provocations "reckless and deeply destabilizing to the region".Sherman said the United States remains committed to dialogue with North Korea without preconditions.North Korea has been carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year, firing more than two dozen ballistic missiles, including one that flew over Japan.

  • Brazil’s leftist ex-President Lula still favored to win, but it’s not a foregone conclusion | Opinion

    Brazil’s former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is still widely believed to be the favorite to win Sunday’s elections in Latin America’s biggest democracy — despite a last-minute upswing in the polls by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Record number of LGBTQ candidates run for Congress amid rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation across US

    Less than three weeks before Election Day, Odessa Kelly, the Democratic candidate for Congress in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, took time from the campaign trail to attend a counter-protest in support of transgender rights. Kelly, a mom of two, joined protestors in rallying for gender-affirming care for children after Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced this month it would pause gender-affirming surgeries on minors. For Kelly, as a member of the LGBTQ community, she said the issue was personal.

  • Zelenskyy: Heaviest battles are being fought in Donetsk Oblast; Russian command sends its people to their death there

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 22:42 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the heaviest battles are currently being fought in Donetsk Oblast, and that Ukrainian forces are consolidating their positions on all fronts.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro considering minimum wage increase after leaked reports

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's government is considering raising the minimum wage and civil servants' salaries above inflation, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, but he denied intentions to end middle class tax benefits. The remarks, made at a virtual event on cooperativism, took place ahead of an Oct. 30 presidential election runoff vote in which right-wing Bolsonaro trails former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in polls. Folha de S. Paulo newspaper last week reported the government was studying whether to end a constitutional obligation to adjust the minimum wage annually by at least the previous year's inflation, news that negatively hit Bolsonaro's campaign.

  • Ukraine requests Avenger AA systems from US

    Ukraine has asked the United States to provide additional air defense systems to defend against Russian kamikaze drone attacks, U.S. magazine Foreign Policy reported on Oct. 26, citing sources in Kyiv and Washington.

  • Swedish Zoo Searching for Missing Cobra 'Sir Hiss' After Snake Escapes Through Light Fixture

    The venomous eight-foot-long snake went missing from Skansen Aquarium on Saturday, and part of the zoo is still closed while staff search for the reptile

  • Ex-Tory home secretary Amber Rudd says Rwanda plan is 'brutal'

    Amber Rudd says a scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is also "impractical" and will not happen.

  • Israeli minister signals defense ties' restart with Turkey

    Israel's defense minister on Thursday signaled a possible resumption of defense ties with Turkey as the two nations take steps to normalize their strained relationship. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in the Turkish capital Ankara, that he instructed his staff "to begin the procedures required in order to resume working relations.”