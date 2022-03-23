Putin ally warns U.S. that world could become a nuclear dystopia if it continues plot to 'destroy' Russia

Reuters Videos

STORY: Poland said last week it would formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit."This would be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle," Lavrov said in remarks to staff and students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday (March 23).Asked about the initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It would be a very reckless and extremely dangerous decision."He told reporters on a conference call that any possible contact between Russian and NATO forces "could have clear consequences that would be hard to repair".Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.