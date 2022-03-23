Putin ally warns U.S. that world could become a nuclear dystopia if it continues plot to 'destroy' Russia
Dmitry Medvedev said the United States had conspired to destroy Russia as part of a 'primitive game' since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
Dmitry Medvedev said the United States had conspired to destroy Russia as part of a 'primitive game' since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the International Committee of Red Cross will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" linked to the war in Ukraine during his two-day talks with Russian officials, the agency said on Wednesday, amid hopes of an agreement on visits to POWs. ICRC President Peter Maurer, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday after a five-day trip to Ukraine last week, aims to facilitate a dialogue between the two sides, it said, adding that he would also meet Russian defence ministry officials. Russia's Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov would meet Maurer on Thursday to discuss the conflict, his ministry said earlier.
Western leaders are expected to unveil the latest round of sanctions to pressure Moscow to end the war.
SHOWS: STORY: The ministry said it had struck the depot using high-precision, long-range weapons fired from the sea.Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
European countries' dependence on Russian gas and other exports has been thrown into the spotlight since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists. "Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts," Putin said at a televised meeting with top government ministers.
Ukraine has retaken a key strategic suburb of Kyiv after heavy fighting. Elizabeth tells us that now the FBI is warning Russia could launch a cyber attack.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday slammed the idea of international peacekeepers being sent to Ukraine, following a proposal from Ukrainian neighbor, Poland."It would be a very reckless and extremely dangerous decision," Peskov said when asked about the Polish proposal to send peacekeepers into Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country, Reuters reported.Poland last Friday said that it would submit a formal proposal at the next...
KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen. The u-turn took many by surprise, leaving students in tears and drawing condemnation from humanitarian agencies, rights groups and diplomats at a time when the Taliban administration is seeking international recognition. Teachers and students from three high schools around the capital Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, but were ordered to go home.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with ridicule on social media Tuesday after asking her followers to offer recommendations she and former President Bill Clinton could watch as they quarantine following her positive COVID-19 test.
Wednesday is the first day Los Angeles Unified School District students will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors.
(Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes fell in February for a second month, suggesting high prices and rising mortgage rates may be keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global F
The Swiss food giant drops some popular brands, but will still sell baby food and medical nutrition.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden departed for Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine, carrying with him plans for more sanctions that sources said include members of the Russian parliament. Biden's trip includes talks in Brussels with NATO and European leaders and a visit to Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
See video of the incident.
STORY: Poland said last week it would formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit."This would be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle," Lavrov said in remarks to staff and students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday (March 23).Asked about the initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It would be a very reckless and extremely dangerous decision."He told reporters on a conference call that any possible contact between Russian and NATO forces "could have clear consequences that would be hard to repair".Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
Russia and Japan have not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of their standoff over islands, seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War Two, just off Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. The islands are known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories.
Many Democrats thought their control of the White House and Congress would provide an opportunity to rein in U.S. military spending, which had leaped 140% since 2000, and to beef up social programs they felt had been neglected. Then Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, bringing intense pressure to boost the Pentagon's budget significantly, and not just for the coming year. "The world did not cooperate," said Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.
Kate Middleton looks happy and relaxed on the royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, so she decided to get her hubby in the same carefree mood. On Sunday, the couple visited the Garifuna Cultural Centre in Belize where the locals performed for them — and that’s when the Duchess of Cambridge made a flirtatious move […]
Girls leave their school following a closure order just hours after reopening in Kabul
'If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used, in accordance with our concept'
Gov. Kristi Noem signed an anti-CRT bill for colleges to limit "divisive concepts" which she drafted in Dec. and passed the Senate earlier this month.