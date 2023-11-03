Putin, amid election announcement speculation, to visit Russia exhibition at some point - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit the "Russia" exhibition in Moscow at some point, the Kremlin said on Friday, an event at which a newspaper has suggested he may announce he will take part in next year's presidential election.

The Kommersant newspaper reported last month that Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, may use a visit to the exhibition to drop a hint that he is going to take part in the 2024 contest.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the timing of Putin's visit to the exhibition would be announced in due course.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)