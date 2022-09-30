Putin announces annexation of another part of Ukraine

OLENA ROSHCHINA – FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:59

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and declared that henceforth, residents of these territories are citizens of the Russian Federation.

Source: Putin's address to the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation during the "agreement signing ceremony" with the Kremlin-appointed puppet heads of the occupying administrations.

Details: The Russian-appointed heads of the occupying administrations - Denis Pushilin from Donetsk, Leonid Pasechnik from Luhansk, Yevhen Balytskyi from Zaporizhzhia, and Volodymyr Saldo from Kherson Oblast - came to the Kremlin to "sign the documents".

Putin linked the so-called "accession" to the Russian Federation of the occupied territories, which he equates to Novorossiya [the Russian name for the southern territories of Ukraine that they planned to occupy in 2014], with the sham referendums that were actually held under the barrel of Russian troops’ guns.

Putin declared that the USSR cannot be brought back, but Russia "doesn't need it any more".

The Russian dictator addressed Kyiv and Western countries: "The people who live in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have become our citizens forever."

Putin urged Ukraine to cease all hostilities and return to the negotiating table. "We are ready for this," the Russian president said in an attempt at persuasion.

According to Putin, it is the West that is waging a "hybrid war" against Russia, not the other way around. However, the Russian Federation will be able to "defend its values" and "will not live by made-up rules," Putin assures.

He also stated that "Russophobia" is "racism", and that the West has "treated Russia like a colony" for a long time.

Putin says Russia wants to "restore [its] historical integrity." This is a struggle "for the great historical Russia" to protect its descendants from "enslavement and monstrous experiments".

The Russian president is also certain that the "anti-colonial movement" will grow throughout the world, and the fall of the "Western hegemony" is inevitable.

According to Putin, the people of the south and east of Ukraine "have made their choice." "The truth is with us, Russia is with us," he said.

After that, the signing of the "documents" on the "accession" of the territories of Ukraine to Russia and the creation of new subjects of the Federation took place, with the participation of Putin, Pushilin, Pasechnik, Balytskyi and Saldo.

The signatures received tumultuous applause from those present in St George’s Hall in the Kremlin, and according to RIA Novosti, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov even "cried during Putin's speech".

Reminder: The Russian Federation annexed Ukrainian Crimea in March 2014, taking advantage of a change of power in Kyiv, under the guise of a sham referendum held on the peninsula in the presence of the Russian military.

Immediately after that, Russia started provocations in Luhansk and Donetsk, creating an armed conflict in the east of Ukraine that it supported in every possible way for the last eight years before beginning its open, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

