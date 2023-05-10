Putin announces call up of Russians to military training camps

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has announced the call of reservists to military training camps.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "[I hereby order to] call up the citizens of the Russian Federation, who are a part of the reserve army, to the military training in the Armed Forces of Russia, forces of the National Guard of Russia, bodies of state security and the Federal Security Service (FSB), in 2023."

Details: The government calms the population claiming these are routine measures aimed at improving the combat training of reservists, and such measures are held annually.

Background: In April, CNN, with reference to the Western officials, reported that the Kremlin has troubles with the formation of the "prepared military manpower", yet it also fears a new wave of mobilisation in Russia due to the current mood of the population.

