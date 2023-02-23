Putin announces deployment of Sarmat nuclear missiles as Russia celebrates "Defender Day"

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

During a speech to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, which Russia celebrates on 23 February, President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army would receive new, modern weapons, including Sarmat missile systems that come with new heavy missiles.

Source: Meduza, a Russian publication based in Latvia; Interfax

Quote from Putin: "This year, our first Sarmat missile systems will be deployed, equipped with a new heavy missile. We will continue to produce Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile systems and deliver an extensive supply of the Zircon sea-launched hypersonic missiles."

Details: Putin said that the Russian troops will also receive "new assault systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems."

Putin also promised to "pursue a balanced and high-quality development of all branches of the Armed Forces" and to "improve the training system for units and subdivisions".

"Soldiers, sergeants and officers who have proved their mettle during hostilities on the front are the solid foundation here," Putin said, underscoring that "millions of people are wholeheartedly, at the call of their hearts supporting soldiers on the frontline and this unbreakable unity is the key to our victory."

The Russian President also mentioned the need to strengthen Russia’s "nuclear triad" [a three-pronged military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines, and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles – ed.].

Background:

  • On 21 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats to resume nuclear weapons tests is something no one is taking seriously anymore.

  • On 22 February, CNN reported that Russia carried out a test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile around the time US President Joe Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, 20 February 2023. The test appeared to have failed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would pay increased attention to boosting its nuclear forces by deploying a much delayed new intercontinental ballistic missile, rolling out hypersonic missiles and adding new nuclear submarines. A year since ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has signalled he is ready to rip up the architecture of nuclear arms control - including the big powers' moratorium on nuclear testing - unless the West backs off in Ukraine. Putin on Tuesday sought to underscore Russian resolve in Ukraine by suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.

  • News Analysis: Putin leaving nuclear treaty is a reminder that he has — and can use — nuclear bombs

    Putin alarmed the world as he announced Russia was leaving New START, the last major nuclear-control treaty. He wants to send a threatening message.

  • Mardi Gras underway in New Orleans as police try to ensure safety

    Mardi Gras celebrations are underway in New Orleans, in the wake of a shooting that killed one person at a parade Sunday night. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian joins us from New Orleans with the latest on the safety precautions officials are taking and the mood on the ground at the festival.

  • Ukraine's border guards repel two assaults on Bakhmut front during day, killing dozens of Russian soldiers

    Ukrainian border guards repelled two assaults by Russian occupiers on the Bakhmut front on Tuesday, 21 February. The Russians lost about 20 people and retreated. Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service Details: The State Border Guard Service reported that in the morning, Russians launched active infantry attacks on the Bakmut front.

  • Putin at concert ahead of Defender of the Fatherland Day

    Putin at concert ahead of Defender of the Fatherland Day

  • China is using spy buoys in the Arctic, says Canada

    The Canadian military has discovered Chinese spy buoys in the Arctic which are monitoring US submarines and melting ice sheets.

  • Wives of killed Russian soldiers get sausage and pate in Vladivostok

    The administration of the Russian city of Vladivostok handed over sausage, canned food and pate to the wives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine. Source: The Insider, with reference to administration's post on Telegram SCREENSHOT FROM THE PAGE ARCHIVE Details: The Insider notes that the government agency later deleted the post for some reason.

  • Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine soon, says Ukraine’s spy chief

    Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine soon, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Feb. 22.

  • During speech at Luzhniki, Putin recalls Our Father prayer and states that battles are ongoing

    On 22 February, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, stated the Russian occupiers were fighting on "historic frontiers" and are "fighting heroically", but he did not specify where exactly this took place.

  • It gets easier to find agents in Putin's entourage Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has said that there are agents in the entourage of the aggressor country's president, Vladimir Putin, who are cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence, and it is easier to find them the more difficult the situation in Russia itself becomes.

  • U.S. and allies’ sanctions have not delivered a knockout blow to the Russian economy

    One month into the invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden stood in the courtyard of a grand Polish castle and laid out the punishing economic costs that the U.S. and its allies were inflicting on Vladimir Putin’s Russia, declaring that the ruble is almost immediately “reduced to rubble.” Russia is now the world’s most heavily sanctioned country, according to U.S. officials. The ruble trades around the same 75-to-the-dollar rate (RUBUSD) seen in the weeks before the war, though Russia is using capital controls to prop up the currency.

  • Medvedev: Russia will disappearifitloseswar

    The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that if Putin loses the war against Ukraine, Russia will be torn apart, and it will cease to exist. Source: Medvedev in response to US President Joe Biden's statement on Telegram Quote from Medvedev: "If Russia stops its special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine - ed.

  • North Korean media blames U.S., allies for Ukraine war ahead of invasion anniversary

    North Korean state media marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by blaming the crisis on NATO and calling America's involvement a "trail to self-destruction." In a commentary carried by state news agency KCNA on Thursday on the eve of the Feb. 24 anniversary, international affairs critic Kim Yoo-chul said the conflict in Ukraine is the "inevitable product of coercion and hegemony" by the United States and its allies. The Ukraine war, the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War Two, has displaced millions, left Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupted the global economy.

  • 87% of Ukrainians not ready to make territorial concessions, even if war continues – poll

    Some 87% of Ukrainians are not ready to make territorial concessions in the fight against Russia, even if the hostilities continue, according to the results of the survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

  • ‘ChatGPT rewrote my CV – and the results were disastrous’

    When Isaac Asimov predicted artificial intelligence would someday rule the world in his collection of iRobot science fiction novellas, he envisioned a dystopian future where mannequin cyborgs rebelled.

  • Why Putin's nukes announcement could mean a new era of nuclear proliferation

    The last remaining nuclear arms agreement goes by the wayside

  • Ukraine calls on United Nations vote for a peace resolution

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Feb. 22, called on members of the United Nations General Assembly to vote for a peace resolution to end the war, ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

  • Mariupol defender, Azov commander Oleh Mudrak, starved while in Russian captivity, dies of heart failure

    Oleh Mudrak, a defender of Azovstal, captain and commander of the first battalion of the Azov Regiment, with the call sign Sukhar, has passed away after surviving Russian captivity and torture, the defender's nephew, Danylo, reported on Instagram on Feb. 22.

  • What does Putin plan to do next? What he said in speech today

    The Russian president has announced the country's temporary withdrawal from a landmark nuclear arms treaty and blamed the West for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

  • Russia says concerned by UN disrupting IAEA staff rotation at Zaporizhzhia plant

    In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said the United Nations nuclear body was "disrupting" the scheduled changeover of IAEA staff stationed at the plant, which is under the control of Russian forces, without good reason. IAEA placed staff at the facility on a permanent basis last September, when repeated shelling had raised the prospect of a possible Chornobyl-like nuclear disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power site.