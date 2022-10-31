Putin announces end of mobilization in Russia

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

“Yes, of course, this (mobilization) was commenced by my decree, because according to the law it is impossible otherwise,” said Putin.

Read also: Russian parliament allows mobilization of convicts

“But it was issued at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and now the ministry has proposed to end the mobilization.”

At the same time, Putin said that he plans to consult with lawyers on the matter, as he isn’t sure if a decree is needed to formally end the mobilization.

Read also: Putin announces end of ‘partial’ mobilization in Russia, likely over postponed autumn conscription, says ISW

“But it has been completed; it’s done,” he added.

On Sept. 21, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” in the country. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow intends to send 300,000 reservists to the frontlines in Ukraine.

Read also: Putin’s address on partial mobilization imbued with fear, says former Duma member

The call-up prompted hundreds of thousands of eligible Russian men to flee the country en masse, flocking to nearby Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and even Mongolia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

