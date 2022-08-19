Putin announces joint RussianKazakh military exercises

FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 16:57

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced at a meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, that the two countries will hold joint military exercises within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), however he did not specify when this will happen.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Our ministries and agencies, along with the intergovernmental commission are working actively, The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Ministries of Defence are preparing various events together, including joint exercises within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), and so on."

Background: According to American journalists, the Russian Federation asked the Republic of Kazakhstan to join the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, but Kazakhstan refused. Before that the Government of Kazakhstan stated that they do not recognise the so-called "republics" in the Donbas and ruled out the possibility of transferring their peacekeeping forces there at the request of the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.





