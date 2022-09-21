3

Putin announces a partial military mobilization in Russia, threatens use of nuclear weapons

In a rare address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia. He also threatened the use of nuclear weapons. This all comes as United Nations General Assembly meetings are underway. "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.

  • Putin's escalation of Russia's war effort in Ukraine is proof he is failing, say US and UK

    US and UK officials reacted to Putin's announcement of partial mobilization by saying that it points to Russia's military failings.

  • Gold regains some poise on latest Russia jitters; focus on Fed

    Gold rose on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation announcement re-ignited some safe-haven interest in bullion, although a strong dollar and expected U.S. rate hikes capped gains. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,674.79 per ounce by 1205 GMT. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

    One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists. Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call-up would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and conscripts would not be called up.

  • Putin warns West over 'nuclear blackmail'

    STORY: "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation, adding Russia had "lots of weapons to reply".Russia's defence minister said the partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reserves called and up would apply to those with previous military experience.Putin's partial mobilisation significantly escalates the conflict over Ukraine and comes as Russia battles a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has forced its troops to retreat and surrender some occupied territory.

  • Putin announces partial military mobilization, drafting reservists into immediate action and escalating Ukraine war

    Conscripts and students will not be called up and will affect only those with combat experience, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

  • Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil jumped nearly 3% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. Brent crude futures rose $2.26, or 2.5%, to $92.88 a barrel by 1051 GMT. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • U.S. welcomes Modi telling Putin now is 'not an era of war'

    The United States has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment to Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was not the time for war, New Delhi's sharpest public response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Modi had spoken regularly to Putin since the war began in February, seeking dialogue and peace talks, but without publicly condemning the war. India's biggest defence provider for years, Russia is now a big supplier of oil and coal too.

  • Exxon and Oil Rise as Putin Steps Up Military Efforts in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the partial mobilization of military reserves as he attempts to hold captured territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • Dollar sails at two-decade high as Putin rattles markets before Fed

    The dollar jumped to a new two-decade high on Wednesday, as a decision by Russia's President Vladimir Putin to mobilise more troops for the conflict in Ukraine rattled markets just before another expected aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. Putin on Wednesday called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and said Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West pursued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" over the conflict there. The news propelled the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against other major currencies, more than 0.5% higher to 110.87 - its highest level since 2002.

  • Putin mobilizes more troops for Ukraine

    STORY: Speaking in a televised address to the nation, Putin said only those currently in the military reserve, or who have had prior military experience will be drafted.The partial mobilization significantly escalates the conflict over Ukraine and comes as Russia battles a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has forced its troops to retreat and surrender some occupied territory.Russia's defense minister said the partial mobilization will see 300,000 reserves called up.In the same address, Putin backed referendum plans in four Russian occupied areas of Ukraine, to join Russia in coming days.He said Russia will "do everything to ensure safe conditions" for the polls to be held.In an apparently coordinated move, pro-Russian leaders in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia announced referendums on September 23 to 27, paving way for the formal annexation of around 15% of Ukrainian territory, or an area about the size of Hungary.

