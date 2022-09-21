Putin announces partial mobilisation

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:12

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens.

Source: Putin, in a live televised address

Quote from Putin: "I believe that it is necessary to support the implementation of partial mobilisation in order to defend Russia, its sovereignty and integrity."

Details: Putin said that only those Russian citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription. They will undergo additional training in view of the war in Ukraine.

The mobilisation is effective as of today.

Background:

On 20 September, the State Duma of the Russian Federation has introduced the concepts of mobilisation and wartime in the Criminal Code, and it has also approved amendments on responsibility for desertion during mobilisation or wartime.

On 19 September, the so-called "public chambers" of the self-proclaimed LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic) and DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) demanded to immediately initiate "referendums" on recognising them as federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

Following the Russian-sponsored militants in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, the occupying authorities in Kherson called for an urgent holding of a "referendum" on merging with the Russian Federation.

The occupiers plan to hold their sham referendums from 23 to 27 September.

Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called Russia’s attempts to hold the so-called referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine an act of blackmail.

The Office of the President has once again assured Russia and its accomplices in the occupied territories of Ukraine that pseudo-referendums won’t give them the opportunity to legitimise the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

77% of Ukrainians consider the reclaiming of all territories that Ukraine controlled until 2014, including Donbas and Crimea, to be the only acceptable option for peace, and another 11% of respondents call such an option for achieving peace "rather acceptable."

