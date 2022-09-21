Putin sets partial mobilization in Russia, threatens enemies

28
KARL RITTER
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield. Putin also warned the West that “it's not a bluff” that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.

The total number of reservists drafted in the partial mobilization is 300,000, officials said.

The Russian leader's televised address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes.

The referendums, which have been expected to take place since the first months of the war that began on Feb. 24, will start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Putin accused the West in engaging in “nuclear blackmail” and noted “statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.”

“To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said.

He added: “It’s not a bluff.”

Putin said he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization, which is due to start on Wednesday.

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview Wednesday that conscripts and students won't be mobilized — only those with relevant combat and service experience will be.

He said that 5,937 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far. Western estimates of Russian military losses stand at tens of thousands.

Shoigu’s update on Russian losses is the third time the Russian military offered death toll numbers to the public. The last update came in late March, when the Defense Ministry claimed 1,351 Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine.

Putin said the decision to partially mobilize was “fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.”

Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Russian plans to stage referendums in occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine as a “noise” and thanked Ukraine’s allies for condemning the votes scheduled to start Friday.

Four Russian-controlled regions announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia, which could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, said referendums that fold regions into Russia itself would make redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

In his nightly address Zelenskyy said there were lots of questions surrounding the announcements but stressed that they would not change Ukraine’s commitment to retake areas occupied by Russian forces.

“The situation on the front line clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine,” he said. “Our positions do not change because of the noise or any announcements somewhere. And we enjoy the full support of our partners in this.”

The upcoming votes, in the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions are all but certain to go Moscow’s way. But they were quickly dismissed as illegitimate by Western leaders who are backing Kyiv with military and other support that has helped its forces seize momentum on battlefields in the east and south.

“I thank all friends and partners of Ukraine for today’s mass principled firm condemnation of Russia’s attempts to stage new sham referenda,” Zelenskyy said.

In another signal that Russia is digging in for a protracted and possibly ramped-up conflict, the Kremlin-controlled lower of house of parliament voted Tuesday to toughen laws against desertion, surrender and looting by Russian troops. Lawmakers also voted to introduce possible 10-year prison terms for soldiers refusing to fight.

If approved, as expected, by the upper house and then signed by Putin, the legislation would strengthen commanders’ hands against failing morale reported among soldiers.

In the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, shelling continued around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Ukrainian energy operator Energoatom said Russian shelling again damaged infrastructure at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and briefly forced workers to start two diesel generators for emergency power to the cooling pumps for one of the reactors.

Such pumps are essential for avoiding a meltdown at a nuclear facility even though all six of the plant’s reactors have been shut down. Energoatom said the generators were later switched off as main power weas restored.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been a focus for concern for months because of fears that shelling could lead to a radiation leak. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

    Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. The scheduling of referendums starting Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said the votes are needed and as Moscow is losing ground in the invasion it began nearly seven months ago.

  • Russian stocks crash on signs Putin may escalate Ukraine war with military mobilization and Ukraine annexation

    Lawmakers are advancing legislation to heighten punishments for military crimes, raising fears of full mobilization.

  • Russian parliament toughens punishment for crimes during military mobilisation

    Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the lower house of parliament, the Duma, comes amid debate inside Russia about a possible mobilisation, a step which could significantly escalate the conflict in Ukraine. "Until today, the Russian criminal code did not have the concepts of 'mobilisation' or 'combat operations'," Pavel Chikov, head of the Agora law firm, which has represented a series of high-profile legal cases in Russia, told Reuters.

  • Kremlin’s New Hail Mary Shows Putin Is More Panicked Than Ever

    GettyAfter weeks of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, Moscow appears to have buckled under pressure and plowed ahead with a new phase in the war: urgent “referendums” to annex stolen Ukrainian land and harsh prison terms for defiant troops.The double whammy began with the announcement early Tuesday that Russia’s State Duma passed legislation introducing stricter punishments for any troops who “voluntarily” surrender on the frontline or refuse to follow orders.Deserters would get up to 15 years be

  • Russians google how to leave the country while waiting for Putins speech

    TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:37 In anticipation of a speech by dictator Vladimir Putin, which did not take place as expected on 20 September, Russians began to actively search up how to leave the country and how to defer army service.

  • Russia's threats with referendums and mobilisation are not going to work

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:07 Russia is blackmailing Ukraine, threatening to hold "referendums" in the occupied territories, as well as announcing mobilisation. Ukraine will solve the "Russian issue" and eliminate the threat by force.

  • Announcement of general mobilisation in Russia to show whether Russians are ready to shed blood

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:10 Ukrainian Intelligence does not rule out that the Russian propaganda is preparing Russian citizens for mobilisation for the war with Ukraine. Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview with Kyiv Post Quote: "Today we have started collecting information; this mobilisation-related information rhetoric in the Russian Federation has grea

  • China willing to make effort for peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesperson said on Wednesday, following weeks of military manoeuvres and war games by Beijing near the island. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

  • EXPLAINER: Woman's death in custody sparks Iran protests

    Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Anger has seen women remove their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, from covering their hair after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was picked up by morality police over her allegedly loose headscarf. Amini's death has angered many Iranians, particularly the young, who have come to see it as part of the Islamic Republic's heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police's increasingly violent treatment of young women.

  • Russia modifies Kalashnikov weapon to speed up firing - RIA

    The AK-12 version, which entered service in 2018, will have its two-round burst cut-off disabled and will have a two-way control of firing modes, as well as an adjustable cheek rest, Kalashnikov Concern's President Alan Lushnikov told RIA. "In the shortest possible time, we selected technical solutions, made a prototype and demonstrated it to representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense," Lushnikov said. The AK-12 assault rifle developed by Kalashnikov, the general issue weapon of the Russian armed forces, has a caliber of 5.45 millimetres (mm) and an improved accuracy over its earlier versions, among others.

  • Lukashenko says he will not let Russia be stabbed in the back, ready to alert military

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:49 Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has declared that there would be no attack on Russian troops through the country.

  • Ukrainian State Border Servicemen thwart river crossing by group of Russian saboteurs

    Ukrainian border guards have prevented an attempt by Russian saboteurs to infiltrate behind Ukrainian lines, the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported on Sept. 20.

  • China’s Water Crisis Could Scramble the Global Economic Outlook

    Widespread water shortages are affecting China's supply-chain resilience, write Isaac Stone Fish, Andrew Eil, and Gopal Reddy.

  • China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait

    China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island comes under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. The comments came one day after the U.S. and Canadian navies sailed through the strait between China and Taiwan. “I would like to reiterate that … we are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost efforts,” Ma Xiaoguang, the government spokesperson on Taiwan, said when asked about growing concern that China might resort to force.

  • Russia's State Duma introduces concepts of mobilisation and wartime in Criminal Code

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:39 The Russian State Duma has introduced the concepts of mobilisation and wartime in the Criminal Code, and it has also approved amendments on responsibility for desertion during mobilisation or wartime.

  • Russia "mobilises" 500 employees of Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:43 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian occupiers have revoked the deferment of mobilisation for around 500 workers of the Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works, in the Russian-occupied city of Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Russian troops boxed in by Ukrainian forces and Dnieper River, barge carrying supplies to Russian troops sinks

    Between advancing Ukrainian troops and the Dnieper River, Russian forces are becoming boxed in around the Kherson region, with access to supplies and eastern routes blocked.

  • Will North Carolina's Senate Race Break Democratic Hearts Again?

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pep rally at the Lenny Boy Brewing Co. Friday night was a packed and raucous show of confidence as Democratic officials greeted the “next senator” from North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, and the Mecklenburg County faithful asked about her plans for after her inevitable triumph come Election Day. Then the Rev. Derinzer Johnson, a North Carolina native recently returned from New Jersey, grabbed a microphone, with a worried look, to plead with Beasley, a former state chief justice

  • Putin speech live: 'I am not bluffing over nuclear weapons,' says Russian leader as he announces partial mobilisation

    Putin set to declare occupied land part of Russia Putin is cornered - the prospect of a nuclear war is closer than ever Comment: We must prepare for the war to turn even uglier Truss suggests Russia should pay reparations to Ukraine Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Biden to rebuke Russia over Ukraine invasion, unveil global food aid at United Nations

    President Joe Biden will rebuke Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and unveil new U.S. plans for global food aid while at the United Nations this week.