Putin calls Salisbury case 'politicised' but fails to comment on Russian agents implicated

Mr Putin answered dozens of questions in an annual press conference that lasted nearly four hours - AP

Vladimir Putin has slammed the accusations against Russia over the Salisbury poisoning as “politicised” but failed to address the identities of the suspects, who have been unmasked as military intelligence agents.

Kremlin-funded outlet RT asked Mr Putin about the case at his year-end press conference, which lasted nearly four hours, but didn't mention the suspects accused of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

Mr Putin previously claimed that Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov were “civilians” and the allegations against them were “nonsense”. Reporting by The Telegraph and others has revealed them to be GRU officers Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin.

“This is a politicised Russophobic approach, it's just an excuse to organise another attack on Russia, if weren't the Skripals I'm sure they would have thought up something else to contain Russia's' development,” Mr Putin said and moved on without addressing his dubious previous claim.

The editor of The Insider, a publication that participated in the initial investigations to uncover Chepiga and Mishkin's real names, was not allowed into the press conference despite having been accredited.

On Wednesday, the United States sanctioned Chepiga and Mishkin, along with GRU agents caught in the act of hacking the international chemical watchdog's headquarters in The Hague and deported.

The UK, United States and other countries kicked out Russian diplomatic staff over the Salisbury attack, and Moscow responded with tit-for-tat expulsions.

Mr Putin said political relations with London were at a “dead end,” but British investment in Russia had increased to $22 billion this year, making it the top foreign investor.

Theresa May, whom he met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, should carry through with Brexit, “otherwise it wasn't a referendum,” he added.

Donald Trump's announcement that US forces would be withdrawn from Syria earned praise from the Russian leader, who said they were there “illegitimately”.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin said there was “no reason” for the United States to imprison Maria Butina, who admitted this week to acting as a foreign agent when she helped organise meetings between Russian officials and US conservatives including Donald Trump Jr.

“I can say for sure that she didn't execute any state tasks, whatever she may have said under the threat of 12 to 15 years in prison,” he said.

Journalists wave posters and a banner about a controversial hike in the pension age in hopes of grabbing Mr Putin's attention Credit: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty More

The Russian president also blasted Washington for its intention to withdraw from the intermediate nuclear forces treaty, warning that the rollback of international arms control was bringing humanity “closer to the edge” of destruction.

When asked about Russian mercenaries in Syria and their patron Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin's chef” for serving the president during state dinners, Mr Putin insisted he had nothing to do with them and said they could work around the world as long as they weren't violating Russian law.

Three journalists were killed while investigating the mercenaries' presence in the Central African Republic in July.

Mr Putin took questions from dozens of journalists on Thursday in a massive annual press conference known for pageantry and occasionally colourful quotes.

More than 1,700 journalists were accredited to attend what state television called the “main media event of the year”. This number was a new record, as it is most years. The marathon conference has run up to four hours and 40 minutes in the past.