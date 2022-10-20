Putin appears at firing range to practice with conscripts preparing for war in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 19:05

Vladimir Putin, president of the aggressor country, has inspected the training of the Russian conscripts who are getting ready for war at a training ground of the Western Military District in Ryazan Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Putin inspected combat training of units and the readiness of military personnel to perform tasks in the areas of the so-called "special operation", that is, the war in Ukraine.

At the training ground, the president observed practical classes in tactical, fire, engineering and medical training. Putin saw how conscripts got across an airborne assault strip within a platoon, and inspected an exercise where infantry fought in a simulated combat against armoured vehicles.

Putin also heard a report by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who said that conscripts had successfully completed the combat training course.

In addition, the president visited a multifunctional shooting range where conscripts practise various methods of shooting while serving in combat units. Classes are held under the supervision of commanders and instructors, who have combat experience.

The news agency also released a video showing Putin himself shooting a rifle at the training ground.

"The training course of conscripted military personnel is held with increased intensity; during the training, everyone will spend at least 600 rounds of live ammunition and [throw] five grenades during a single training [day]," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!