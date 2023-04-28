Putin approves life imprisonment for high treason

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to tighten the penalty for high treason to life imprisonment.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The official Internet portal of legal information contains information about this.

This means that espionage, giving out state-secret information to foreigners, siding with the enemy or providing financial, logistical, advisory or other assistance in activities against Russia may be punishable by life imprisonment.

Previously, these crimes were punishable by a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to RUB 500,000 [roughly US$3,900].

In addition, Putin signed a decree to increase criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism.

Background: On 18 April, the State Duma of Russia [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] approved amendments that allow life imprisonment for high treason in the third reading.

