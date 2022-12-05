Putin approves Russias budget for 3 years: third part goes to war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on the federal budget of Russia for 2023 and a planned period of 2024-2025; it includes increased expenses for law enforcement officers and the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Forbes Russia.

Thus, those expenses will conclude over 9 trillion roubles [approximately US$145.182 billion – ed.] in 2023, or 32% of the entire budget.

At the same time, the law signed by Putin foresees a budget deficit for the next three years, the deficit should reduce from 2% GDP in 2023 to 0.7% in 2025. Government borrowings are indicated to be the main source for covering the deficit.

It is also expected that the national debt of Russia will increase during 2023-2025. As of 2023, it will be approximately 26.369 trillion roubles [US$409.236 billion]; 27.679 trillion roubles [US$446.499 billion] in 2024; and 29.94 trillion roubles [US$482.972 billion] in 2025.

Nevertheless, revenues to the budget are expected to be 26.13 trillion roubles [US$421.511 billion] in 2023, which is 17.4% of GDP; and expenses 29.06 trillion roubles [US$468.776 billion], which is 19.4% of GDP.

In 2024, revenues are expected to be at the level of 27.24 trillion roubles [US$439.417 billion] and expenses at 29.43 trillion roubles [US$474.745 billion]. Revenues in 2025 have to be 27.98 trillion roubles [US$451.354 billion], and expenses 29.24 trillion roubles [US$471.680 billion].

