Putin arrives in China

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Oct. 17 and is set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 18, Reuters reported.

This marks Putin's second trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest over his role in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. On Oct. 12, Putin visited Kyrgyzstan to meet with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Xi invited Putin to attend the third Belt and Road Forum, an international forum highlighting China's global economic influence.

Putin will attend the forum's official opening reception and meet with the leaders of Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia, and Laos.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Oct. 18, he will speak at the forum and later meet with Xi for bilateral talks.

According to Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, China is Russia's economic "lifeline." The visit underscores Russia's growing dependence on Beijing's economic support amid Western sanctions and the high costs of war in Ukraine.

On Oct. 16, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the majority of Russia's drones come from China.

On the same day that Putin meets with Xi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea. The visit follows reports from the U.S. that Pyongyang has already shipped over 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to Moscow.

Read also: Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.