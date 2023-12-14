Putin asked about how war will end, Russia's next president and food prices – photo

During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been asked questions about the war, prices, inflation and parallel reality.

Source: Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza, referring to Putin’s annual press conference; Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram channel

Details: Russian citizens sent in questions for Putin, which were displayed on monitors. Propaganda media outlets try not to show close-ups of messages that are inconvenient for the Kremlin.

Screenshot

These included questions about the return of those mobilised to the front and how the war would end.

Putin was asked whether Russians need the authorities they have, and who the president of the Russian Federation will be after him.

Screenshot

One of the questions was: "When will the real Russia be the same as the one on TV?"

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the war against Ukraine will end when he has achieved all his goals − the denazification, demilitarisation and neutral status of Ukraine.

Putin stated that the Kremlin does not plan to announce a second wave of mobilisation. There is apparently no need for one because a sufficient number of volunteers will have been recruited by the end of the year.

