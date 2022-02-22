Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia

Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW — Russia’s upper house of parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country.

That could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country’s parliament on Tuesday for permission to use military force outside the country — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.

Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence. But it was unclear how large the movements were, and Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops are fighting in the region. Moscow denies those allegations.

Putin’s letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions. Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin’s request during a session Tuesday.

The White House on Tuesday began referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion”after initially hesitating to use the term — a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in the U.S. levying severe sanctions against Moscow.

“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,” said Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser. “An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway.”

The White House decided to begin referring to Russia’s actions as an “invasion” because of the situation on the ground, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The administration resisted initially calling the deployment of troops because the White House wanted to see what Russia was actually going to do. After assessing Russian troop movements, it became clear it was a new invasion, the official added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also alluded to the Russian action as being an invasion in a twitter post commenting on Germany chancellor Olaf Scholz decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia’s actions.

The U.S. president “made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would action would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward,” Psaki said.

For weeks, Western powers have been bracing for an invasion as Russia massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of neighboring Ukraine. They warned an attack would cause massive casualties, energy shortages in Europeand economic chaos around the globe— and promised swift and severe sanctions if it materialized. The European Union and Britain announced Tuesday that some of those measures were coming.

Western leaders have long warned Moscow would look for cover to invade — and just such a pretext appeared to come Monday, when Putin recognized as independent two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, where government troops have fought Russia-backed rebels in a conflict that has killed over 14,000 people. The Kremlin then raised the stakes further Tuesday, by saying that recognition extends even to the large parts now held by Ukrainian forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognized the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014 — broad territories that extend far beyond the areas now under the rebel control and that include the major Black Sea port of Mariupol.

Putin’s move to recognize the territories’ independence opened the door for him to formalize his hold on them and send forces in, though Ukraine and its Western allies have charged Russian troops have been fighting there for years. Moscow denies those allegations.

Condemnation from around the world was quick. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would consider breaking diplomatic ties with Russia and Kyiv recalled its ambassador in Moscow.

But confusion over what exactly was happening in eastern Ukraine threatened to hobble a Western response. While the U.S. clearly called it an invasion, some other allies hedged.

“Russian troops have entered in Donbas,” the name for the area where the two separatist regions are located, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in Paris. “We consider Donbas part of Ukraine.”

But in a distinction that could complicate a European and Western response, he added: “I wouldn’t say that (it is) a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.”

Poland’s Defense Ministry and British Health Secretary Sajid Javid also said Russian forces had entered Ukraine’s east, with Javid telling Sky News that “the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

Not all in Europe saw it that way. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares noted “if Russia uses force against Ukraine, sanctions will be massive.”

The Kremlin hasn’t confirmed any troop deployments to the rebel east, saying it will depend on the security situation. Vladislav Brig, a member of the separatist local council in Donetsk, told reporters that the Russian troops already had moved in, but more senior rebel leaders didn’t confirm that. Late Monday, convoys of armored vehicles were seen rolling across the separatist-controlled territories. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were Russian.

In response to the moves thus far, top EU officials said the bloc was prepared to impose sanctions on several Russian officials and banks financing the Russian armed forces and move to limit Moscow’s access to EU capital and financial markets. They gave few details.

EU foreign ministers are meeting later Tuesday to discuss the measures — but they did not appear to include the massive punishment repeatedly promised in case of a full-fledged invasion.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said the U.K. would slap sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals.

While he said that Russian tanks have already rolled into eastern Ukraine, he warned a full-scale offensive would bring “further powerful sanctions.”

The White House has also moved to respond, issuing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures — likely sanctions — were to be announced Tuesday. Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The Russian moves also pushed Germany to suspend the certification process for Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was to bring natural gas from Russia. The pipeline was built to help Germany meet its energy needs, particularly as it switches off its last three nuclear power plants and phases out the use of coal, and it has resisted calls by the U.S. and others to halt the project.

As world leaders scrambled to decide on their response, legislation that will likely set the stage for a deeper move into Ukrainian territory moved through Russia’s parliament.

The bills, which sailed quickly through the Kremlin-controlled parliament, envisage military ties between Moscow and the separatist regions, including possible deployment of Russian military bases in the separatist regions.

Even as alarm spread across the globe, Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, sought to project calm, telling the country in an address overnight: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.”

His foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, will be in Washington on Tuesday to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the State Department said.

Russia has long denied it has any plans to invade Ukraine, instead blaming the U.S. and its allies for the current crisis and describing Ukraine’s bid to join NATO as an existential challenge to Russia. Putin reiterated those accusations in an hourlong televised speech on Monday, when he announced that Russia would recognize the rebels.

“Ukraine’s membership in NATO poses a direct threat to Russia’s security,” he said.

Russia says it wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. Moscow has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

Putin warned Monday that the Western rejection of Moscow’s demands gives Russia the right to take other steps to protect its security.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Burkina Faso gold mine blast kills 60

    Dozens more are injured in Burkina Faso after sticks of dynamite in a market blew up, officials say.

  • Russia's plan to fight back against Western sanctions

    President Putin has made changes to protect the Russian economy since it first was hit by sanctions in 2014.

  • Biden to give Russia-Ukraine update Tuesday

    President Biden will give an update on the situation in Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon after Moscow announced it would recognize two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine as independent.The remarks are scheduled for 1 p.m. at the White House. Deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer on Tuesday said the Kremlin's decision to send troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine represents "an invasion" of the country.Finer also said...

  • Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is coming

    Russia's foreign ministry announced it will evacuate its embassy staff from Ukraine as soon as possible, citing "repeated attacks" by Ukrainians since 2014.The big picture: The evacuation comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his clearest indication yet that Russian troops would launch an invasion further into Ukraine, saying the borders of the separatist "republics" he recognized on Monday extend to territory currently controlled by Ukrainian forces. [Read the latest updates.]Get marke

  • White House says Russia has launched the 'beginning of an invasion' in Ukraine

    "An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway. But Russia has been invading Ukraine since 2014," a senior White House official told CNN.

  • Bangladeshi jailed in Singapore for financing Syria-based terrorist group's campaigns

    A Bangladeshi construction worker in Singapore who donated to campaigns linked to a Syrian terrorist group was jailed for two years and eight months.

  • Russia Is in 'Beginning of an Invasion' of Ukraine, U.S. Says

    Vladimir Putin orders troops to separatist portions of Ukraine, prompting a quick response from the U.S. and its allies and a promise of more sanctions as a European official declares, "Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil"

  • Stocks Slide After Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

    Stocks declined as investors assessed the ramifications of European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • U.S. to announce new round of Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

    CBS News has learned President Biden will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent republics on Monday, escalating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Nancy Cordes spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect from Mr. Biden's announcement.

  • Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance

    The latest:U.S. official says a Russian invasion of Ukraine has startedGermany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actionsWestern sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern UkraineUkraine-Russia crisis shakes energy markets5 key questions that could determine the shape of Russia's invasionStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow we got here: The crisis in eastern Ukraine escalated drastically on Feb. 21 when Pu

  • Ukraine tensions, Home Depot drag Wall Street lower

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes slumped on Tuesday as the prospect of harsh Western sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine kept investors on edge, while a near 9% drop in Home Depot also weighed. Global stocks took a beating after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to those regions, inviting fresh Western sanctions. Markets now await U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks on the issue at 1 p.m. ET with Washington as well as the European Commission expected to announce potentially severe new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

  • Biden to unveil new sanctions on Russia after Putin recognizes separatist Ukrainian regions

    President Biden is set to announce new sanctions against Moscow following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine. Putin has ordered Russian troops to carry out “peacekeeping” functions in the areas. CBS News' Laura Podesta joins “CBS News Mornings” with the latest.

  • What Russia’s latest move means for diplomacy in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to recognize separatist regions of Ukraine on Monday. A panel of ABC News journalists explain what that means for the two countries.

  • How Ukraine-Russia crisis will effect our economy

    Local experts plead for President Biden to place sanctions on Russia amid a Ukrainian invasion.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • ‘The Daily Show’ Recalls 10 Worst President ‘Scandals,’ Including That Time a Marine Held an Umbrella for Obama

    "No president has ever done anything worse," the screen declared after each Obama-related event

  • Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine After Shocking Declaration

    SERGEY BOBOKRussian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian “peacekeeping” troops to the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after unilaterally declaring that the two chunks of Eastern Ukraine should be considered independent states.The dramatic escalation, which many fear could lead to all-out war, followed an address to his nation on Monday, in which the Russian president formally announced “the immediate recognition” of the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk—which stretch

  • EU official: 'Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil'

    A top European Union official said on Tuesday that Russian troops had entered breakaway territories in Ukraine."Russian troops have entered in Donbas. We consider Donbas part of Ukraine," the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, according to The Washington Post."I wouldn't say that [it is] a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil," Borrell added. He later reportedly said that the EU plans to respond and will...

  • Mysterious flying object alerts military aircraft in Hawaii

    A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw.