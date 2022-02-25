Putin’s attack triples Ukrainian crypto exchange’s trading volume
Trading volume in Ukrainian crypto exchange Kuna has more than tripled by Friday since Russia invaded the Eastern European nation, according to CoinGecko data.
Fast facts
The 24-hour trading volume at Kuna was at around US$1.5 million on Thursday morning Asia time, but now sits just under US$5 million, as of press time.
Bitcoin is currently trading at a 7% premium at the Ukrainian exchange, indicating local demand outpacing available supply since the attacks.
Bitcoin is currently trading at US$41,554 at the Ukrainian exchange, US$2,821 higher than the global price of US$38,733.
Bitcoin price jumped in Kuna overnight after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” for the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.”
The market is seeing some recovery on Friday after a steep Thursday selloff on the news of Russia’s military operation, as Terra leads the way with an 18% surge.
