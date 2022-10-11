Putin attempts to persuade IAEA that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seizure is being "excessively politicised"

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

OLENA ROSHCHINA — TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 18:36

At a meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that anything related to nuclear activity was excessively politicised.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "Of course, we see that today there are elements of excessive and dangerous politicisation of everything related to nuclear activity.

We are very much counting on the fact that, with your efforts, we will be able to reduce the rhetoric in this regard and to bring this sphere of our activity and cooperation back to normal, despite all the turbulence and complex processes taking place in the world arena."

Background: 

  • At the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian army seized the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants; the Russian military remains at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [ZNPP] even now, striking from equipment deployed there.

  • On 5 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant facilities and other assets essential for its operation became Russia’s federal property.

