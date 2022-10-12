Putin to Attend APEC Summit in Thailand, Bangkok Post Reports

1
Anuchit Nguyen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Thailand’s invitation to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok next month, Bangkok Post reported, citing an unidentified security official.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has asked security agencies to make security arrangement for the Nov. 18-19 meeting, the newspaper said. While US President Joe Biden will send a representative for the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attendance is still pending confirmation, it said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a text message to reporters that nine APEC member economies have responded positively to the summit invitation, mostly in writing, the Post reported. He declined to identify the leaders, it said.

Thailand is hosting the APEC economic leaders summit in Bangkok as the chair of the organization for 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says ‘Very Slight’ Recession Possible, Downplays Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said a recession in the US is possible but that any downturn would be “very slight” and that the US economy is resilient enough to ride out the turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable “I don’t thin

  • Virgin jumbo arrives in Cornwall for UK space launch

    The aeroplane that will be used for next month's historic orbital mission arrives for rehearsals.

  • Taliban Seeks Closer Russia Ties in Hunt for Cheap Food, Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government is working to build closer trade ties with Russia as it looks to import essential items like fuel and wheat before the harsh winter sets in, a top official said.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deat

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Worldwide shipments of deskt

  • US Warns Hong Kong on Sanctions After Russian Megayacht Turns Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The US warned Hong Kong that assisting sanctioned individuals could threaten its status as a financial hub, after a megayacht linked to one of Russia’s richest men docked in the city’s harbor. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in t

  • Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman

    Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.

  • Janet Yellen shrugs off the strong dollar's role in market turmoil and says OPEC+ cuts will harm the global economy

    "We're monitoring currency movements and their impacts very closely," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Financial Times.

  • ‘They All Should Resign’: Biden Calls Out LA Councilmembers for Racist Remarks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called on three Los Angeles City Councilmembers to resign, joining the growing chorus of condemnation over racist remarks recorded in a 2021 meeting.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Nury Martinez resig

  • The Market Needs to Crush Hope of a Dovish Pivot to Hit Bottom

    As we start the week, the S&P 500 is sitting near its lowest point since December 2020. After the index topped out in December 2021, there has been a consistent pattern of bounces on the hope that there would be favorable economic news or that the Fed might indicate that it is becoming less hawkish. At least seven times, those bounces have failed, and the S&P 500 has made a new low.

  • The UN rejected Russia's push to hold a secret vote on its attempts to annex parts of Ukraine

    A draft UN resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine is set for this week. Russia wanted the vote on that to be a secret ballot — and failed.

  • Top Democrat warns Saudi arms freeze could benefit Russia and China

    Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview that an proposed year-long suspension of U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia could benefit both Russia and China. During an appearance on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Smith told host Kate Bolduan that even though the U.S. has a strained…

  • California Wildfires Spur New Real Estate Development Guidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced guidelines for local governments weighing real estate development proposals to protect against the growing hazard of wildfires, telling municipalities his suggestions could help them avoid costly litigation and save lives.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie W

  • More than 70 facilities - Mayor of Kyiv reports what Russians damaged in Kyiv

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 19:34 As a result of a Russian rocket attack on Kyiv on 10 October, more than 70 various facilities are reported to be damaged, including residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, and hospitals.

  • Currency Plunge Prompts Hungary to Rethink View on Joining Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary may seek to join the euro’s ERM-2 waiting room this year or next, its finance minister said, as officials scramble to find ways to arrest the plunging currency as it wreaks havoc across the economy.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top chip stocks tumbled Tuesday, ensnared in an escalating US-China tech race that has erased more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Taiwan Semiconductor Manuf

  • Zelenskyy and Putin could meet at G-20 summit

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both agreed to attend the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told Indonesian news outlet SINDOnews on Oct. 11.

  • Russian missile barrage shatters four-month calm in Ukrainian capital

    Angelika Teranis sat on a small bag in the dank gloom of her Kyiv apartment block's basement, her cat in a carrier beside her, as she waited for the all-clear to sound. "This is terrorism and I do not understand why a terrorist country is not recognized as such," the 52-year-old history teacher said of the Russian missile strikes that slammed into the Ukrainian capital during Monday's morning rush hour. The impacts shattered the feeling of relative security that Kyiv has enjoyed since the last missile attack four months ago, creating a wave of panic not felt since the first days of Russia's invasion.

  • Fox News Pundit Announces She’s Not a Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard may have sought the party's 2020 presidential nomination, but she's since made clear that she's nothing more than a right-wing propagandist

  • Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting peace plan for war in Ukraine

    Tesla CEO mentions Crimea staying in Russian hands and permanent Ukrainian neutrality among conditions pushed by Russian president, Ian Bremmer writes

  • Do you want to pay $10 — or nothing? Penn State students offer pay-what-you-can farmstand

    Although the stand is focused on serving the Penn State community, no one is turned away and no Penn State ID is required.